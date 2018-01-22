World
i

i

i

3×3 Family Houses / Endorfine Office

  • 05:00 - 22 January, 2018
3×3 Family Houses / Endorfine Office
3×3 Family Houses / Endorfine Office, © Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser

© Studio Flusser © Studio Flusser © Studio Flusser © Studio Flusser + 36

  • Architects

    Ing. arch. Tomáš Dupkala, Ing. arch. Štefan Petras, Ing. arch. Matúš Repka, Ing. arch. Pavol Ružbarský

  • Location

    Hrubá Borša, Slovakia

  • Cooperation

    Ing. Barbora Luptáková, Ing. Milan Árendas

  • Area

    78.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser
Site Plan
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. The reason for building two houses was an idea to create minimal ergonomic accommodation which combines functionality and design. All of this set into the golf resort with access to the water.

© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser
Floor Plans - House A
Floor Plans - House A

The form of both buildings was made by adding basic elements – living blocks. The blocks are arranged once horizontally and then vertically. Each house consists of three such elements.

© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser
Floor Plan - House B
Floor Plan - House B

This way the buildings serve different qualities of inside living space and at the same time different aspects of an extrovert and introvert relationship with the surrounding. Each house has one open space of day living area and two rooms with its facilities.

© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser
Cite: "3×3 Family Houses / Endorfine Office" 22 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887398/3x3-family-houses-endorfine-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

