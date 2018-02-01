Unfolding Canvas / OFGA

Save this picture! Living in Art. Image © Effie Yang

+ 14

Interiors Designers OFGA

Location Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong

Lead Designer Winston Yeo

Interior Decoration Effie Yang

Area 75.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Effie Yang

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This project is about our attitude towards designing space for living in Hong Kong. Its about redirecting the conversation from storage to lifestyle, from a future resale value to living in the moment; a picturesque moment.

There is a conscious shift away from a design strategy driven by compartmentalization, instead of focusing on achieving a continuity of material & space, without sacrificing privacy and comfort.

The question is not whether we choose to adapt an open plan, but how we open the plan.

Privacy is essential to comfort, but to have absolute privacy for every program on the client’s list would require three times the space. So we approached privacy in terms of adjacency, specifically relative privacy. This allowed us to condense absolute privacy to a minimal footprint, freeing up the rest of the space to interpretation.

The result are spaces that open onto one another, like an unfolding canvas, or in Colin Rowe’s words, “phenomenal transparency”.