  Unfolding Canvas / OFGA

Unfolding Canvas / OFGA

  • 20:00 - 1 February, 2018
Unfolding Canvas / OFGA
Unfolding Canvas / OFGA, Living in Art. Image © Effie Yang
Living Corner. Image © Effie Yang Window. Image © Effie Yang Cook. Image © Effie Yang Romance. Image © Effie Yang + 14

  • Interiors Designers

    OFGA

  • Location

    Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong

  • Lead Designer

    Winston Yeo

  • Interior Decoration

    Effie Yang

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Effie Yang
Romance. Image © Effie Yang
Text description provided by the architects. This project is about our attitude towards designing space for living in Hong Kong. Its about redirecting the conversation from storage to lifestyle, from a future resale value to living in the moment; a picturesque moment.

There is a conscious shift away from a design strategy driven by compartmentalization, instead of focusing on achieving a continuity of material & space, without sacrificing privacy and comfort. 

Cook. Image © Effie Yang
Plan Analysis
Living Corner. Image © Effie Yang
The question is not whether we choose to adapt an open plan, but how we open the plan. 

Phenomenal Transparency. Image © Effie Yang
Privacy is essential to comfort, but to have absolute privacy for every program on the client’s list would require three times the space. So we approached privacy in terms of adjacency, specifically relative privacy. This allowed us to condense absolute privacy to a minimal footprint, freeing up the rest of the space to interpretation.

Floor Plan
The result are spaces that open onto one another, like an unfolding canvas, or in Colin Rowe’s words, “phenomenal transparency”.

Invisible Door. Image © Effie Yang
