Google Reveals Plans for 1 Million Square Foot BIG-Designed Campus in Sunnyvale, California

Save this picture! Aerial View. Image Courtesy of Google

Google has unveiled plans for a new campus in the Moffett Park area of Sunnyvale, California that will be located just a few miles from its long-awaited ‘Googleplex’ headquarters in Mountain View. And just like the company’s Mountain View and London campuses in the works, the building has been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).

Located at 100 and 200 W. Caribbean Drive, the complex will consist of two terracing buildings containing over 1 million square feet of office space and room for up to 4,500 employees.

Save this picture! Ground South View. Image Courtesy of Google

And as in many of BIG’s most successful projects, the design concept centers on fostering activity and maximizing accessible space, including on its ramped roof where Google workers will be able to walk, bike or rollerblade between levels. The development is also aiming for high standards of environmental sustainability, including a LEED Gold rating, an integrated public transportation system, and a native, low-water landscaping plan.

By bringing the roof down to ground level, the buildings will become a visual extension of the surrounding parks and neighborhood, a site that Google envisions as a future mixed-use community where its employees could both work and reside.

“Housing is part of our thought process in Moffett Park,” said Mark Golan, chief operating officer of Google’s global real estate investments & development unit, to the Mercury News. “A new mixed-use community where you have live-work capabilities, makes a lot of sense. Housing and transportation are two huge issues for the Valley overall, and they are huge issues for Google. One of the best ways to address this is by creating mixed-use communities that allow people to live close to where they work, which allows for a vibrant community and also helps the transportation.”

Save this picture! Ground North View. Image Courtesy of Google

The land for the project was acquired in a $210 million deal with NetApp earlier this month and in a larger land grab purchased in July of last year, totaling 40.5 acres. The Caribbean is envisioned as part of a larger strategy for the expansion of Google’s presence in the city. As part of the initiative, Google will contribute over $1,000,000 towards providing housing for Sunnyvale's homeless population and more than $750,000 towards educational projects.

“This is the start of a process with the city of Sunnyvale,” added Golan.

Save this picture! Roof View. Image Courtesy of Google

Joining BIG on the projects will be Clive Wilkinson Architects (interiors) and landscape architects OLIN.

The complex is anticipated to open no earlier than 2021.