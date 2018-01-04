World
Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli

  • 09:00 - 4 January, 2018
Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli
Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli, © Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez

© Roberto Martínez © Patrick Lopez © Roberto Martínez © Roberto Martínez + 26

  • Architects

    Estudio Tecalli, Proyecto Cafeína

  • Location

    San Pedro Cholula, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Leonardo Neve, Diego Vilatela, Roberto Martinez, María Menéndez

  • Design Team

    Ana Paula Borbolla, Juan Yanuzzo, Javier Flores, Jesús Amezcua, Roberto Tlatelpa, Daniel Serrano, Otli Campos Carrillo.

  • Area

    118.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Patrick Lopez, Roberto Martínez
© Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez

Text description provided by the architects. Designed from a high tech, local handmade perspective. This residence integrates regional materiality elements like the red brick due to the closeness of the local brick producers in San Pedro Cholula.

© Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez

The material is arranged in an artisanal way, allowing expressive geometry due to the modular repetition.  This introverted house incorporates natural lighting through the lattice and window openings defined by the interior programme and outside relevant views.   

Wall detail
Wall detail
© Roberto Martínez
© Roberto Martínez
Detail
Detail

The inside space is articulated through a central lounge that integrates living room, dining room, kitchen and the main bedroom in the second level. Serving as a vestibule to the top floor programme: Service areas, guest bedroom, and roof garden. All surrounding an inner courtyard for an adequate lighting and ventilation.

© Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez
Section X-X
Section X-X
© Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez
