World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. NONG STUDIO
  6. 2017
  7. My Dream Wedding Boutique / NONG STUDIO

My Dream Wedding Boutique / NONG STUDIO

  • 23:00 - 21 September, 2019
  • Curated by Joanna Wong
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
My Dream Wedding Boutique / NONG STUDIO
Save this picture!
My Dream Wedding Boutique / NONG STUDIO, © Chasing Wang
© Chasing Wang

© Chasing Wang © Chasing Wang © Chasing Wang © Chasing Wang + 25

  • Architects

    NONG STUDIO

  • Location

    NO.386 West Jianguo Road, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Store

  • Architect in Charge

    Chasing Wang

  • Design

    Neal Zhu，Luca Lanotte（Italy）, Maple Jiao

  • Construction Team

    Shanghai Taoyi Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chasing Wang
Save this picture!
© Chasing Wang
© Chasing Wang

Text description provided by the architects. When we first came to the western-style house located in Shanghai French Concession, the proprietor described to us how an unmarried young girl rebelled, went through metamorphosis and finally found her true love.

Save this picture!
© Chasing Wang
© Chasing Wang

Hence, we thought of The Secret Garden in which Mary broke into the forbidden garden and there Mary and Collin found the key to happiness, and experienced a poetic resurrection with the garden.

Save this picture!
© Chasing Wang
© Chasing Wang

Therefore, we prepared a “secret garden” for young girls to make the wedding gown shop become the place where young girls’ dreams are hidden.

Save this picture!
© Chasing Wang
© Chasing Wang

In order to create the conception of unexpectedly entering a time and space, we use materials to invert the interior and exterior spaces. We use glass bricks on the external walls and leave the internal walls exposed with original bricks. Only white gradient glass is added as separation.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NONG STUDIO
Courtesy of NONG STUDIO

The light sprays along the gradient white from the ceiling to build a kind of ethereal realm amid fog. The only bright color in the space is a colorful stone arc-shaped door which is like the door in the ruins leading to the other time and space and ushering in unprecedented spaces one by one.

Save this picture!
© Chasing Wang
© Chasing Wang

The fitting room is the key to happiness like in the story. We use white curtain to discard all disturbances and let young girls in a magic-mirror-like space surrounded by mirrors on three sides, thus completing a poetic resurrection.

Save this picture!
© Chasing Wang
© Chasing Wang

For us, we have been trying to find a harmonious coexistence between two extreme elements of being artistic and being commercialized. We are just expressing contradictions and harmony in a relatively mild way.

Save this picture!
© Chasing Wang
© Chasing Wang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NONG STUDIO
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "My Dream Wedding Boutique / NONG STUDIO" 21 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886287/my-dream-wedding-boutique-nong-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chasing Wang

上海高定礼服店：My Dream Wedding / NONG STUDIO

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream