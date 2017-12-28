World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Can You Guess the Names of These Architects From the Emoji Clues?

Can You Guess the Names of These Architects From the Emoji Clues?

Can You Guess the Names of These Architects From the Emoji Clues?
Courtesy of What Building?
Courtesy of What Building?

Is your knowledge of the world's most notable architects the best of the best? Can it stand the test of cryptic emoji-based clues? In lieu of their usual daily building identification quiz, online architecture quiz What Building? has created a fun knowledge test, converting the names of 20 famous architects into strings of emoji. Covering architects both past and present, the quiz is a great test of both architecture knowledge and lateral thinking. How many can you get?

Guess the answers from the image above and see all the answers over at What Building? here.

