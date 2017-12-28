World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Moriyama & Teshima
  6. 2016
  7. Etihad Museum / Moriyama & Teshima

Etihad Museum / Moriyama & Teshima

  • 02:00 - 28 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Etihad Museum / Moriyama & Teshima
Save this picture!
Etihad Museum / Moriyama & Teshima, © Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner

© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner © Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner © Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner © Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner + 25

Save this picture!
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner

Text description provided by the architects. Located next to the historic Union House on the Dubai waterfront, the Union Museum honors the 1971 signing of the document that created the United Arab Emirates and celebrates the rich culture and history of its people. Much of the museum is underground, including permanent and temporary galleries, theatres, event spaces and archival facilities. The dramatic entrance pavilion rests lightly upon a reflecting pool and plaza, its undulating parabolic curves representing the parchment upon which the unification agreement was written and its tapering golden columns representing the pens with which the document was signed.

Save this picture!
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner

The travertine plaza seamlessly migrates into the pavilion, where space flows across terraced viewing platforms and through the delicate latticework of bronze Jali screens. Lightwells of varying shapes and sizes illuminate the expansive underground spaces, which in turn lead to the circular Union House, the location of the signing ceremony, and the re-created Guest House where the leaders of the seven member emirates resided during negotiations. The surrounding landscape treatment includes the re-establishment of the original 1971 shoreline of Jumeirah Beach, which is represented by a reflecting pool and sandy beachfront.

Save this picture!
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner
© Architekturfotograf Berlin Felix Loechner
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum United Arab Emirates
Cite: "Etihad Museum / Moriyama & Teshima" 28 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886191/etihad-museum-moriyama-and-teshima/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »