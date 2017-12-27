World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan
  5. Yuan Architects
  6. 2016
  7. House S / Yuan Architects

House S / Yuan Architects

  • 20:00 - 27 December, 2017
House S / Yuan Architects
Courtesy of Yuan Architects
Courtesy of Yuan Architects

Courtesy of Yuan Architects

Courtesy of Yuan Architects
Courtesy of Yuan Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Facing a beautiful scenery of green hills, the building features staggered terraces that extend the indoor living space to the mountain landscape, offering a connection with nature that brings a sense of fulfillment to daily life. 

Courtesy of Yuan Architects
Courtesy of Yuan Architects

Built on a hillside, House S intentionally elevates the living space to provide privacy while offering a comfortable outdoor activity space for families. An undulating wall running through the building defines the exterior and interior, separating the public space from the private.

Courtesy of Yuan Architects
Courtesy of Yuan Architects
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Courtesy of Yuan Architects
Courtesy of Yuan Architects

Within the building, the wall encircles the master bedroom and children’s room, forming the two main spaces, private and secure. Between the public and private spaces on each floor, three staggered terraces provide three different lifestyles and settings, enabling the owner and their children to retain their private spaces but also enjoy enriching interactions. 

Courtesy of Yuan Architects
Courtesy of Yuan Architects
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Taiwan
Courtesy of Yuan Architects

光合之家 / 行一·彭文苑建筑师事务所

