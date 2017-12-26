America Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos

+ 19

Architect 0E1 Arquitetos

Location Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil

Architect in Charge 0E1 Arquitetos

Area 150.0 m2

Project year 2016

Photographs Gabriel Carpes

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The America apartment was designed as a residence for a couple. The project sought to create a smooth transition providing the greatest possible integration between social-use and private-use environments. In order to achieve this, two main strategies were used: division of social and private functions in different floors and use of structures and furniture that provide flexibility and lightness in the division of spaces. In addition to the unconventional space organization, the client requested the use of residential automation technologies. In this way, the design challenge was established, which consisted in allying spaces and technology in a harmonic and discrete way.

In the first floor are concentrated the less private areas. This floor is divided into two main areas: served and service areas. The service areas are positioned in a way that they are not perceived through the use of panels and partitions of wood or sandblasted glass, the latter being used when there is a need for light to pass through. The living room is set in a large space with the kitchen and dining area. These three environments are integrated spatially, but also through the use of materials such as local Brazilian woods which contribute to con-tinuous spatial perception. The transition from one to another is marked by the radical change of ceiling height that occurs in the course of the kitchen to the living room.

The living room is the design connector. Two separate rooms have been created so that the main room is used only for socializing while routine activities are restricted to a smaller and more private room. The large wooden staircase presents itself together with the metallic walkway as project protagonists and responsible for the route to the most private areas of the apartment.

In the second floor, before entering the areas of exclusive use of the residents, there is the presence of a small outdoor area which acts as an interstitial space between the different degrees of privacy. This area can be used by the residents as an extension of the social spaces as of their room. The change of atmosphere between the different living areas is regulated through the use of a large wooden panel which separates and integrates the differ-ent environments at the same time.