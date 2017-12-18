World
  Eurhythms House / Roth Architecture

Eurhythms House / Roth Architecture

  17:00 - 18 December, 2017
Eurhythms House / Roth Architecture
Eurhythms House / Roth Architecture, © Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

Text description provided by the architects. Awash with natural light, Eurhythms at Coogee is the quintessential sophisticated beach house. Wide eaves, skylights and carefully placed windows direct the abundant sunlight in a slow symphony throughout the home. The play of shadows it creates is an artwork sufficient in itself to adorn the serene surfaces. A simple interior of clean lines is complemented by timber framework and accents.

© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

The warm and inviting sandstone of the heritage wall at the front of the property sets the tone for this design, which exudes subtle coastal elegance. The colour and texture palette for the entire project can be solely traced to its variations. It runs, ribbon like, through the home, dissolving and reappearing, glimpsed from almost every angle as the space is used. Reflected in outdoor spaces and the texture of internal walls, the sandstone ties the design together.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

As the name suggests, natural materials quietly merge to exude their textural beauty in this meditative design. There is a seamless connection between the interior and outdoor spaces, raw concrete and warm sandstone is carried into garden retaining walls, the only embellishment, a subtle wave motif of weathered timber. The dynamic flexibility of this design makes its functionality fluid for years of use to come. 

© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks
