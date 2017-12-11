World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Scale Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. North Bondi House / Scale Architecture

North Bondi House / Scale Architecture

  • 17:00 - 11 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
North Bondi House / Scale Architecture
Save this picture!
North Bondi House / Scale Architecture , © Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

© Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman + 21

  • Architects

    Scale Architecture

  • Location

    North Bondi, Australia

  • Architects in Charge

    Matt Chan, Nathan Etherington, Justin Cawley, Georgia Forbes-Smith

  • Area

    268.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Brett Boardman

  • Structural Engineers

    SDA Structures

  • Hydraulic Engineers

    Liquid Hydraulics

  • Planning Consultants

    aSquare Planning

  • Builder

    Yuncken Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. Situated atop the Sydney sea cliffs on Ben Buckler point, the project responds to its unique topography, by closely following the natural contours of the site. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The house is split across two levels, taking full advantage of the views to both sides of the ridge, while a central void containing a sculptural steel stair, brings natural light deep into the plan.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The folded steel stair connects the different levels with a single gesture, framing a sequence of views through the house as it turns in on itself, while a diagonal shift in the stair introduces a tension that breaks with the house’s otherwise orthogonal geometry.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The house is designed to take in the stunning views offered by the site, with uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean to the east and panoramic the view to Bondi Beach and the city beyond to the west.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

A simple palette of materials of exposed white brick walls are complemented by natural limestone and spotted gum hardwood floors defines the character of the project, while fine steel detailing to openings and balconies, provide a lightweight counterpoint to the masonry walls.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The project has been designed to ensure year-round thermal comfort without the need for energy-hungry air conditioning. Operable external blinds on the upper levels allow control of shade and privacy, keeping the house cool in summer without inhibiting solar access in winter. Hydronic underfloor heating provides energy efficient heating and exposed brick walls add thermal mass, helping to regulate the internal temperatures. 

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "North Bondi House / Scale Architecture " 11 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885196/north-bondi-house-scale-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »