VTN Architects Creates Airtight Bamboo Pavilion for Restaurant in Xiamen

Save this picture! Night View rendering. Image Courtesy of VTN Architects

VTN Architects has revealed the design of the Ting XI Bamboo Restaurant in Xiamen, China, as construction on the project nears completion.

Located on a forested site near the center of the coastal city of Xiamen, VTN Architects selected their signature material, bamboo, to create a flexible interior space capable of hosting a variety of events.

+ 11

Save this picture! Interior rendering. Image Courtesy of VTN Architects

The bamboo pavilion is constructed from 14 bamboo columns spaced 8 meters apart and supporting a 14 meter wide roof spanning the edge of the eaves on either side. As the columns rise, the bamboo fans out dramatically in four directions, creating the impression that the interiors have been hollowed out from a thick mass.

“The gabled roof, which has a maximum height of 6.4m, allows natural light to permeate inside and provides a pleasant atmosphere to this dynamic room,” explain the architects. “The gently curved interior form lets people experience the layered frame structures, which further the user perception of the depth of the space.”

Save this picture! Day View rendering. Image Courtesy of VTN Architects

Save this picture! Day View rendering. Image Courtesy of VTN Architects

Behind the public area, a triangular shaped brick building houses back of house functions such as the restrooms, kitchen, staff room and storage. This second pavilion is compactly designed, sit ting completely beneath the eaves of the bamboo pavilion to allow the main structure to take center stage.

In many of VTN’s bamboo projects, interiors are left open to the elements, but for the Ting Xi restaurant, the space was required to be air-conditioned. This demanded a unique solution from the architects: the installation of arch-shaped glass panels between the columns and walls that matched the natural curving of the structural bamboo. Mullions and partitions composed of bamboo, rubber sheets and a thatch finish connect the glass to the columns, allowing the building to be completely airtight.

Save this picture! Construction in progress. Image Courtesy of VTN Architects

Save this picture! Construction in progress. Image Courtesy of VTN Architects

Save this picture! Construction in progress. Image Courtesy of VTN Architects

The bamboo used in the project has been treated with a sustainable traditional Vietnamese technique to naturally improve the quality and durability of the material. Vernacular bricks from the region were selected for the back of house pavilion, allowing the building the sit harmoniously within its context.

Construction on the Ting Xi Bamboo Restaurant is currently nearing completion, with realization expected by the end of 2017.

News via VTN Architects

Save this picture! Floor Plan. Image Courtesy of VTN Architects