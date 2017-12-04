Logo Against Alzheimer's: Call For Entries

CODE – Competitions for Designers- launches “Logo Against Alzheimer’s”, a design competition aiming to create a logo for the Italian Association “Affetti da” that is going to support the families of people suffering from Alzheimer’s. The initiative offers a cash prize of € 10.000 to winner projects that will be selected by a renowned jury made of Milo Manara, Milton Glaser, Federico Babina, Margherita Urbani, Pietro Corraini, Mario Trimarchi (AIAP), Roberta Pantieri (Affetti da).

We are our history.

Every human being corresponds to a specific stratification of experiences: a unique and fascinating combination of memories that shapes our identity and defines us as people. What we have lived is our most precious and fragile treasure. Our whole past is guarded by our mind and hanging by the thin thread of memory.

Therefore, the failing of memories is one of the most painful experiences a human being can live. In an aging society where the possibilities of growing older are increasingly higher, more people are suffering from a gradual and inexorable memory loss- due to diseases as the Alzheimer’s disease. It is an irreversible and painful erosion of one’s identity and past.

Not recognizing the face of the loved ones, the places or the elements of one’s story leads to deep and unspeakable emotional upheavals. These moments affect both the patient and his/her family members. For this reason, the support of professionals and structured networks is crucial. They are available to listen and offer solutions to those who are living the darkness of memories.

The sunset of memories needs a light able to guide families and patients through the complex disease journey. For this reason, “Affetti da” was created. It is a network of doctors and volunteers aimed at offering a professional support to those people who are coping with the dementia disorders of their loved ones.

As a guiding star, “Affetti da” aims at guiding the journey of those who face the gloomy darkness of the disease. It is a delicate and complex mission, which needs a refined and important image. Consequently, on the occasion of its foundation, “Affetti da” asks designers to create its logo and visual image.

A logo is much more than simply a graphic composition. It is an identity, which becomes image; it is a mental journey, which has to be imprinted in the observer’s memory. The logo has to be linked to a product or an association. It has to evoke a story using the same language and the same feelings used by the association it represents.

Through “Logo Against Alzheimer’s”, graphic designers and designers will have the opportunity to design the logo of one of the most important associations in the field of the fight against memory diseases. In this way, they will make a valuable contribution to those people who daily face painful situations in order to assist people coping with the difficulties of the disease. This logo will talk about memory and to memory. It will be a recognizable image able to reassure and become a reference point- guiding star- in the slow failing of memories.

Jury:

Milo Manara

Milton Glaser

Federico Babina

Margherita Urbani

Pietro Corraini

Mario Trimarchi (AIAP)

Roberta Pantieri (Affetti da)

Prizes:

1° PRIZE 5.000 € + OFFICIAL LOGO

2° PRIZE 2.000 €

3° PRIZE 1.000 €

4 GOLD MENTIONS 500 € each

10 HONORABLE MENTIONS

30 FINALISTS

Calendar:

30/11/2017 – “Early bird” registrations - start

21/12/2017 (h 23.59 GMT) - “Early bird” registrations - end

22/12/2017 - “Standard” registrations - start

21/01/2018 (h 23.59 GMT) - “Standard” registrations - end

22/01/2018 - “Late” registrations - start

18/02/2018 (h 23.59 GMT) - “Late” registrations – end

25/02/2018 (h 12.00 - midday - GMT) – Material’s submission deadline

26/02/2018 – Jury Summoning

25/03/2018 – Results’ publication

More information at: www.competitionsfordesigners.com

Contact us at: code@competitionsfordesigners.com