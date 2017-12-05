World
IT House / andramatin

  • 00:00 - 5 December, 2017
IT House / andramatin
IT House / andramatin, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

  • Architects

    andramatin

  • Location

    Bogor, Indonesia

  • Architect in Charge

    Andra Matin

  • Design Team

    Adi Putra Sanjaya, Agatha Carolina, Amanda Azzahra, Sovie Khuswa

  • Area

    256.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the dense suburban area of Bogor, IT House is a one storey dwelling for a family who spend most of their days in Jakarta. Serving the function as a weekend villa, this family prefers to spend their weekends to enjoy the fresh air of Bogor, which also known as the’rain city’ because of its relatively high rainfall, including during dry season. The building is designed to maximize cross ventilation and still leaving generous area for greeneries and rain water preservation.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The layout shows a graphical rotation of two lines that intersect each other. Because of this intersection, we are able to observe different views in every direction from the center of the house. Setbacks from site boundary are applied to allow accessibility around the house and regulate air flows.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The master bedroom is elevated 1 meter off the ground to allow shading to the open terrace underneath. Each area has their owne private views as an effort  to create spaces with optimum light and ventilation. The facade is dominated with board-formed concrete, a process of concrete casting that leaves wood grain on the surface, creating a monolith and muted expression.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "IT House / andramatin" 05 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884747/it-house-andramatin/> ISSN 0719-8884

