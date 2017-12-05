World
  Weekend House PS / Hantabal Architekti

Weekend House PS / Hantabal Architekti

  02:00 - 5 December, 2017
Weekend House PS / Hantabal Architekti
Weekend House PS / Hantabal Architekti, © Juraj Hantabal
© Juraj Hantabal

© Juraj Hantabal

Text description provided by the architects. Emplacement of the weekend house on the location respects and uses the shape of the terrain that from the middle starts to descend towards the lake. These terrain conditions allow incorporating the object to have one floor of the rear part embedded into the terrain. 

© Juraj Hantabal
© Juraj Hantabal
© Juraj Hantabal
© Juraj Hantabal

The layout of the house is based on the requirements of the investor, the orientation of the cardinal, maximum use of the perspective, which given place provides and contact with garden and lake. 

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Juraj Hantabal
© Juraj Hantabal
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Juraj Hantabal
© Juraj Hantabal

The total mass-spatial arrangement of the house is solved to be most integrated with a pine-forested character of the surrounding landscape. With this contributes also the wooden aerate façade and incorporation to the descending terrain to the lake.

© Juraj Hantabal
© Juraj Hantabal
