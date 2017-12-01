World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Mário Sampaio
  6. 2017
  7. Bigorrilho Apartment / Mário Sampaio

Bigorrilho Apartment / Mário Sampaio

  • 15:00 - 1 December, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bigorrilho Apartment / Mário Sampaio
Save this picture!
Bigorrilho Apartment / Mário Sampaio, © Thiago Autran
© Thiago Autran

© Thiago Autran © Thiago Autran © Thiago Autran © Thiago Autran + 29

  • Architects

    Mário Sampaio

  • Location

    Rua Coronel Joaquim Ignácio Taborda Ribas, 750 - Bigorrilho, Curitiba - PR, 80730-330, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Mário Sampaio

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photograph

    Thiago Autran

  • Master Builder

    Sr. Nilson dos Santos -

  • Carpentry

    Nelson

  • Woodwork

    Jeferson Rocha

  • Special Metals

    Serralheria Algrin

  • Appreciation

    Ana Lúcia Rossini
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Thiago Autran
© Thiago Autran

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a building of the 80's this apartment with a floor area of 130.00 m2 was completely renovated but, at the request of the owner, kept its original space, except the Living room that was integrated into the first room creating the TV room.

Save this picture!
© Thiago Autran
© Thiago Autran

A large element of clear laminated plywood sheets has been constructed, it is the articulator link of the intimate and social part with multiple functions: The plastic because it brings a new aspect to the architecture of the place, transforming it and the functional one because it covers both the beams exposed from the inner circulation as the unevenness of the room left over after demolition of two walls, an intermediate column and the sliding door rail that isolates the intimate social area. It also houses two cabinets that we reused from the previous owner's apartment adapted and painted for the new situation.

Save this picture!
© Thiago Autran
© Thiago Autran

In all the social area in contrast to the wood element and in the bathrooms, we chose to use the raw cement in the floor, in the bathrooms was also applied the material in the walls and tops.

Save this picture!
© Thiago Autran
© Thiago Autran

Finally, the engravings already acquired by the client were reorganized into a mural. The coffee table is the work of her parents, both were teachers of a technical school in São Paulo, the plant inherited from an aunt and the glass bottles are family collection, in fact all elements already existent and kept on demand due to the bond emotional.

Save this picture!
© Thiago Autran
© Thiago Autran
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Brazil
Cite: "Bigorrilho Apartment / Mário Sampaio" [Apartamento Bigorrilho / Mário Sampaio] 01 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884466/bigorrilho-apartment-mario-sampaio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »