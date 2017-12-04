Seesaw Coffee Shenzhen MIXC / NOTA Architects

World
  • 00:00 - 4 December, 2017
© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian

  • Architects

    NOTA Architects

  • Location

    Shen-Nan Avenue 9668, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Lead Architects

    Shiyun Qian, Sheng Xu

  • Area

    243.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shiyun Qian

  • Client

    Seesaw Coffee

  • Lighting Consultant

    David Wei

  • Greenery Consultant

    TT FLOWERS

  • Construction

    ChenYi Construction (Liang-Xing Wang's Team)
© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian

Text description provided by the architects. This is a deep long U-shape shop front with single exposure to light, facing the mall plaza. All kinds of coffee making functions are aligned along a 10m bar, penetrated into the central part of the space, inviting and directing activities circulate through every corner of the space. It is conceived as an outdoor pedestrian street with leisure lives.

© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian
Pedestrian Street Scenario
Pedestrian Street Scenario
© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian

The street is lit by a “Skylight”, projecting a light and shadow ground effect by two types of terrazzo paving. Everything gathers around the central stall:  the Roastery Factory stands as an independent booth, connected by a Street Corner Garden, the Street Shop Front serves as cashier and products display, a sheltered seating area recalls Street Cafe, while the actual street cafe extends to the shop entry, exposed to the actual sunlight coming from the east.  A rich selection of plants blends into seating areas, amongst the Park Benches. The varied volumes and level heights, along with the materiality are the reminiscent of the hilly landscape of Shenzhen and its super green nature. 

© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian

Underneath the light structure metal roof is originally designed as the Roastery Factory, the production house of coffee beans. With three sides open to the customer, it not only provides daily roasting scenario but also attracts all bean-related events such as tutoring, cupping, or tasting. It becomes a pop-up store and exhibition space later on without losing its social functionality.  The central coffee bar is divided into espresso, filter and training sections, and as each section faces the other, the interactions therefore, become no longer singular.

© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian

The space is full of “seeing" and “seen”, a panorama view is available even when working in the back kitchen. Yet each seating is carefully studied to be ensure comfort and privacy.

© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian
