Seesaw Coffee Shenzhen MIXC / NOTA Architects

Architects NOTA Architects

Location Shen-Nan Avenue 9668, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Lead Architects Shiyun Qian, Sheng Xu

Area 243.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Shiyun Qian

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Seesaw Coffee

Lighting Consultant David Wei

Greenery Consultant TT FLOWERS

Construction ChenYi Construction (Liang-Xing Wang's Team)

Text description provided by the architects. This is a deep long U-shape shop front with single exposure to light, facing the mall plaza. All kinds of coffee making functions are aligned along a 10m bar, penetrated into the central part of the space, inviting and directing activities circulate through every corner of the space. It is conceived as an outdoor pedestrian street with leisure lives.

The street is lit by a “Skylight”, projecting a light and shadow ground effect by two types of terrazzo paving. Everything gathers around the central stall: the Roastery Factory stands as an independent booth, connected by a Street Corner Garden, the Street Shop Front serves as cashier and products display, a sheltered seating area recalls Street Cafe, while the actual street cafe extends to the shop entry, exposed to the actual sunlight coming from the east. A rich selection of plants blends into seating areas, amongst the Park Benches. The varied volumes and level heights, along with the materiality are the reminiscent of the hilly landscape of Shenzhen and its super green nature.

Underneath the light structure metal roof is originally designed as the Roastery Factory, the production house of coffee beans. With three sides open to the customer, it not only provides daily roasting scenario but also attracts all bean-related events such as tutoring, cupping, or tasting. It becomes a pop-up store and exhibition space later on without losing its social functionality. The central coffee bar is divided into espresso, filter and training sections, and as each section faces the other, the interactions therefore, become no longer singular.

The space is full of “seeing" and “seen”, a panorama view is available even when working in the back kitchen. Yet each seating is carefully studied to be ensure comfort and privacy.