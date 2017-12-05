World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. KG Arquitectura
  6. 2015
  7. Guatemala 5760 / KG Arquitectura

Guatemala 5760 / KG Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 5 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Guatemala 5760 / KG Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Guatemala 5760 / KG Arquitectura, © Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

© Albano Garcia © Albano Garcia © Albano Garcia © Albano Garcia + 17

  • Architects

    KG Arquitectura

  • Location

    Guatemala 5760, Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Lead Architects

    Alan Griscan, Nicolas Kitay, Ariel Kitay

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Albano Garcia
Save this picture!
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the Palermo neighborhood. The land parcel is the traditional 8.66m wide Buenos Aires lot, with a northeast orientation.

Save this picture!
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

The size and typology variation between units allows the building to be inhabited by a large range of people. The architects’ goal is to achieve as much of it as possible, while still having the interior spaces in consonance with the concrete structure. 

Save this picture!
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

The typical plan accommodates three flexible units. Both a studio and a one bedroom fit in the back, facing the block center. While the unit facing the street can be a one or two bedroom, as per user preference.

Save this picture!
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

By changing the floor plans, while still meeting the demands of the Buenos Aires building code, different unit typologies can coexist. On bottom of the smaller units there are two duplex in the second and third floor, each with a sizable private outdoor space. Additionally in the top floors a triplex with it’s own terrace, the outdoor space being located on the same story as the building-shared recreation areas.

Save this picture!
Plantas 3º-6º
Plantas 3º-6º
Save this picture!
Planta 7º
Planta 7º
Save this picture!
Planta 8º
Planta 8º

The unit differentiation prompted the building structure to be planned with large concrete slabs, as to hold the different organizations. This means both in unit types and rooms within the same residence.

Save this picture!
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

The architecture studio designed the details, including custom-made doors, metalwork and vegetation.

Wood, working as a material theme throughout KG Arquitectura’s projects, is present both in depth and height. The single parking space in the front of the building is paneled in solid Guayubira wood, accentuating the access. Throughout the building all signs are the same kind of wooden boards with routed lettering.

Save this picture!
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

The architecture studio created the interior design of the front-facing fifth floor unit. At that height the tree tops are their densest, giving the apartment a privileged view, as well as regulating the interior temperature and privacy.

Save this picture!
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Argentina
Cite: "Guatemala 5760 / KG Arquitectura" 05 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884110/guatemala-5760-kg-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »