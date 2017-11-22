Skewed House / Atelier Riri

+ 34

Architects Atelier Riri

Location Indonesia

Area 318.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs William Sutanto

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Directors Novriansyah Yakub

Architects in charge Harindra Mahutama

Site Area 180 sqm More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed with a skewed mass as a response to the unique challenges of the site and with its tropical context in mind. Its vertical and horizontal skew create a sense of spatial distortion that deviates from the experience of other more conventionally designed houses in Indonesia

This house is designed to be a contemporary house that respond to tropicality and context of the local site, which resulted in the asymmetrical-voids within the house. These voids on each openings naturally provide shades so that rain and sunlight will not come in contact directly to the interior. The swimming pool and the void over it cool the living area during the day. Whilst the green roof absorbs direct sun radiation and reduces the overall temperature of the house.

Moreover, the vertical and horizontal distortion of the building’s form creates a unique spatial experience. Split level and diagonal ceilings blend normative perceptions, creating a distinct sense of character to the house. The dominating features of the house include composite wood materials and white walls, creating a sense of unity and cohesion throughout its design

This house was created as a response to the demands of a new generation of millennial families in Indonesia, designed with both practicality and urban culture expression in mind.