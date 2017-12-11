World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. 2017 China International Horticultural Expo Urumqi Garden / Lab D+H

2017 China International Horticultural Expo Urumqi Garden / Lab D+H

  • 00:00 - 11 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
2017 China International Horticultural Expo Urumqi Garden / Lab D+H
Save this picture!
2017 China International Horticultural Expo Urumqi Garden / Lab D+H, © Xue'er photography Tang Xi
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi

© Xue'er photography Tang Xi © Xue'er photography Tang Xi © Xue'er photography Tang Xi © Xue'er photography Tang Xi + 21

  • 3

    Lab D+H

  • Location

    Zhengzhou, Henan, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Huicheng Zhang, Xu Jie

  • Design Team

    Huicheng Zhang, Xujie, Feimin Song, Zhongwei Li, Bingxing Lin, Hao Lan, Qin Zan

  • Architects

    Lab D+H

  • Client

    Urumqi Garden Bureau

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Xue'er photography Tang Xi
Save this picture!
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi

Text description provided by the architects. The Urumqi Garden of the 11th China International Horticultural Expo was Lab D+H's first built garden expo project.

With the sudden boom of the garden expo in China recently, local gardens that represent individual cities tend to be stereotyped to miniature landscapes or traditional gardens of local landscapes.

Save this picture!
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi

Keeping this in mind, Lab D+H participated in the competition at Urumqi Garden with a reflection perspective and won the 1st place.

Save this picture!
Master Plan
Master Plan

The design strategy aimed to bring back the core value of horticultural expo. We achieved this by implementing fundamental landscape approaches such as space making and planting design.

Save this picture!
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi

Simultaneously, we also tried to express local identity in a new and unique way. We designed a music-themed tour route which was inspired by the traditional Urumqi stringed instrument-- rawap.

Save this picture!
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi

The route was made up of a meandering "string" path, creating a rich spatial experience of rising and descending drama clubbed with both open and closed spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi
© Xue'er photography Tang Xi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects China
Cite: "2017 China International Horticultural Expo Urumqi Garden / Lab D+H" 11 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883420/2017-china-international-horticultural-expo-urumqi-garden-lab-d-plus-h/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xue'er photography Tang Xi

2017中国国际园博园乌鲁木齐园 / Lab D+H

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »