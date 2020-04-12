World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Germany
  5. Community Centre Altenessen / Heinrich Böll Architekt

Community Centre Altenessen / Heinrich Böll Architekt

Save this project
Community Centre Altenessen / Heinrich Böll Architekt

© Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer + 22

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Community Center
Essen, Germany
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  970.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Thomas Mayer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: LIGNOTREND, Rheinzink, Gillrath Ziegel- und Klinkerwerke
Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. Our architectural concept interprets the new center as a place of community. The central space of the new building is a courtyard that is framed on three sides, which opens to the south and hence formulates an inviting gesture. The slight twisting of the floor plan from the given order refers to the church and opens a dialogue with the spiritual gathering place of the congregation. The clear shape of the floor plan and the sculptural roof landscape makes the community center a strong solitaire in the wide urban space of the Mallinckrodtplatz. It uses the stage given to demonstrate its importance in the urban realm as a place of the community next to its large neighbours the church and the hospital. 

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

The outer facade is made of brick referring to the neighbouring church. The inner facade fronting the courtyard is transparent, made of glass and structured by several doors allowing an easy transition between indoor and outdoor in the summer. The corridors are oriented towards the courtyard hence appear open and light.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

The coming and going, the entrance and exiting through the courtyard and the corridors allow communication and encounter. The three wings of the building host three different uses: the eastern wing hosts the youth area, the northern wing the gathering spaces, and the western wing the office and the charity shop. The layout of the different spaces along the ground floor makes the house barrier-free in all areas. 

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

Originally published on November 08, 2017.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Essen, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Heinrich Böll Architekt
Office

Products

Glass Steel Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Germany
Cite: "Community Centre Altenessen / Heinrich Böll Architekt" 12 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883216/community-centre-altenessen-heinrich-boll-architekt/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Thomas Mayer

德国埃森社区中心 / Heinrich Böll Architekt

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream