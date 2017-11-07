World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Strand Design
  6. 2017
  7. Northern Lake Home / Strand Design

Northern Lake Home / Strand Design

  • 13:00 - 7 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Northern Lake Home / Strand Design
Save this picture!
Northern Lake Home / Strand Design, © Chad Holder Photogaraphy
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy

© Chad Holder Photogaraphy © Chad Holder Photogaraphy © Chad Holder Photogaraphy © Chad Holder Photogaraphy + 27

Save this picture!
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy

Text description provided by the architects. Combining the active lifestyle and appreciation of modern Scandinavian architecture of a youthful Minnesota couple, this vacation retreat celebrates its natural north woods environment.

Save this picture!
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy

Programmatically, the Northern Lake Home is composed of two primary massings separated by a glass core. Splaying out to the lake beyond and nestled into a natural swale, the public spaces contour along the landscape blurring the distinction between its built and natural environments. The voluminous living areas feature large walls of glass to welcome in the sometimes scarce northern light and capture intimate lake views through the embankment. A glass core converts through its operable glass wall to combine the dining and private lounge to allow a sheltered connection to the woods and lake beyond. The private family area is partially embanked into the landscape and set away from the public area, protecting its sleeping quarters and private spaces from the active lifestyle surrounding it.

Save this picture!
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy

With a subtle darkened exterior material palate, the Northern Lake Home blends into the forested landscape, while white oak finishes provide a warmth to the minimal and crisp interior that allows the surrounding natural environment to be the highlight.

Save this picture!
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy
© Chad Holder Photogaraphy
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Northern Lake Home / Strand Design" 07 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882914/northern-lake-home-strand-design/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »