Technology HUB / Had DV

Architects HADVD Arquitectos

Location Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico

Arquitectos a Cargo Carlos Villegas Duarte, Hugo Amparan de Leon

Area 10662.6 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Oscar Hernández

Manufacturers Loading...

Ingineering Collaborators Ing. Gerardo Rodríguez, Sergio Medina

Design Collaborators Francisco Diaz, Ricardo Olivas, Francisco Padilla, Franco Reyes, Karla López, Paulina Huerta, Josimar Bocanegra, Sergio Castillo, LDI. Mariana Aguirre. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Technology Hub is an entrepreneurship and innovation park that promotes technologic development. It took place in a complex that previously operated as the American Consulate offices in Ciudad Juarez for about 25 years.

Its objective is the collective work within spaces that are designed with an ecologic and creative awareness, providing room for entertainment and distraction, green and open air areas, and offices and meeting rooms with a recreational character as well.

The complex have multiple buildings: the main one “Tera Building” devoted to business support; “Giga Building” for offices for rent; and “Mega Building” project incubator and a prototypes workshop “Fab Lab”. Besides, it also has an auditorium and a bike shop.

The exterior facades were kept almost in its entirety, built up from hammered concrete, gray stone, and concrete blocks, which are now protected by a new surrounding made up by perforated metal sheet. It became a priority the material recycle such as concrete walls, pipelines, armored windows and doors. And as well as, to use finishes in its most pure condition, such as woods, concrete and ironworks.

The transformation of this space made a huge impact. A cold and closed space, used as governmental offices and with an extreme security equipment was converted to an accessible, eco-friendly, creative and recreational space. The intervention of this complex reactivated the neighborhood, inviting people again to relocate their business in the zone, or even indoors the same project.