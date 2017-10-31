Viewpoint Granasjøen / Bergersen Arkitekter AS

+ 17

Carpenter Roar Havdal

Foundation and masonry SHR Bygg AS

Glass panels and door Profilfasade AS

Furniture carpenter Otretek AS

Client Steinar Nordrum More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Viewpoint Granasjøen is a modern version of the old norwegian Gapahuk (english: lean-to), overlooking the Granasjøen lake in the scenic mountain region Trollheimen in Norway. The structure functions as both shelter/ summer house, grill shed, bath house or just somewhere to take in the surrounding landscape, and was designed in close collaboration with the customer to suit his every need.

The Gapahuk is clad in dark brown stained wood that match the main cabin on the property, a turf roof and large sliding glass panels towards the view that can be opened up to the weather. A specially designed and built bench makes sure of good seating. The exterior walls and roof are angled to make the building sit well in the landscape.