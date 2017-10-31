World
  3. Reimagine the New York State Canal System

Reimagine the New York State Canal System

  • 10:15 - 31 October, 2017
Reimagine the New York State Canal System

The New York Power Authority and the New York State Canal Corporation launched a competition seeking ideas to shape the future of the New York State Canal System, a 524-mile network composed of the Erie Canal, the Oswego Canal, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, and the Champlain Canal. Selected ideas will be awarded a total of $2.5 million toward their implementation.

Reimagine the New York State Canal System, Photo by New York Power Authority
Photo by New York Power Authority

The New York State Canal System is one of the most transformative public works projects in American history. In recent decades, traffic on the Canal System has however steadily declined and much of the Canal System’s potential to stimulate tourism and economic activity in the communities along its corridor remains untapped.

The Competition therefore seeks visionary ideas for physical infrastructure projects as well as programming initiatives that promote:

  • the Canal System as a tourist destination and recreational asset
  • sustainable economic development along the canals and beyond
  • the heritage and historic values of the Canal System
  • the long-term financial sustainability of the Canal System

The two-stage Competition is open to individuals, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Respondents are encouraged to form multidisciplinary teams. These could include, for example, urban designers and architects, planning and community specialists, development economists, real estate developers, hydrologists, infrastructure engineers, artists and curators, local officials and financing partners. Submissions from both domestic and international teams are welcome.

  • Title

    Reimagine the New York State Canal System

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Built Projects & Masterplans)

  • Website

    http://www.canals.ny.gov/reimaginethecanals.html

  • Organizers

    New York Power Authority and the New York State Canal Corporation

  • Submission Deadline

    05/01/2018 17:00

  • Venue

    New York State Canal System

  • Price

    Free

Submission deadline is January 5, 2018. More details about the Competition structure, timeline, and submission guidelines can be found on the Competition website.

