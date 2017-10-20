Magnolia Building / CHT Architects

+ 20

Architects CHT Architects

Location Doncaster VIC 3108, Australia

Architects in Charge David Carabott, Sam Blake

Area 27760.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Christine Francis

Interiors CHT

Builders Hamilton Marino

Group Engineers, The O’Neill

Building Surveyors Group2

Planning SJB

Urban Digestor ESD

Landscape Architect Jack Merlo More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Our client purchased the site with a predefined building envelope. This envelope formed the cornerstone of the brief along with the client expectation of a greater design outcome and increased internal amenity.

Our design process began by refining the existing envelope from what was essentially a large cube by dividing the podium and tower into 4 elements, generating a ratio over the building and enforcing this through contrast in material, texture, and colour; therefore creating a different experience from each corner of the building

This rationalisation and reduction in mass allowed us to reimagine the building, deconstructing the form to increase access to views, amplify natural light, and reflect the intention of the client to achieve a building that maximises liveability and creates spaces that provide a greater experience to occupants and visitors alike.

The internal amenity of the development has benefited from this process as well, with all apartments gaining greater access to natural light and ventilation and through carefully designed interiors they have an abundance of liveable space.

