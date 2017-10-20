World
  Magnolia Building / CHT Architects

Magnolia Building / CHT Architects

  • 20:00 - 20 October, 2017
Magnolia Building / CHT Architects
Magnolia Building / CHT Architects, © Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

© Christine Francis © Christine Francis © Christine Francis © Christine Francis + 20

  • Interiors

    CHT

  • Builders

    Hamilton Marino

  • Group Engineers,

    The O’Neill

  • Building Surveyors

    Group2

  • Planning

    SJB

  • Urban Digestor

    ESD

  • Landscape Architect

    Jack Merlo
    More Specs
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

From the architect. Our client purchased the site with a predefined building envelope. This envelope formed the cornerstone of the brief along with the client expectation of a greater design outcome and increased internal amenity.

© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

Our design process began by refining the existing envelope from what was essentially a large cube by dividing the podium and tower into 4 elements, generating a ratio over the building and enforcing this through contrast in material, texture, and colour; therefore creating a different experience from each corner of the building 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

12th Floor Plan
12th Floor Plan

This rationalisation and reduction in mass allowed us to reimagine the building, deconstructing the form to increase access to views, amplify natural light, and reflect the intention of the client to achieve a building that maximises liveability and creates spaces that provide a greater experience to occupants and visitors alike. 

© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

The internal amenity of the development has benefited from this process as well, with all apartments gaining greater access to natural light and ventilation and through carefully designed interiors they have an abundance of liveable space.

© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Australia
Cite: "Magnolia Building / CHT Architects" 20 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/876790/magnolia-building-cht-architects/>

