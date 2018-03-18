World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. China
  5. Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. 2017
  7. Zero Pavilion: A Zero Carbon Garden Made in Alibaba / Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.

Zero Pavilion: A Zero Carbon Garden Made in Alibaba / Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • 02:00 - 18 March, 2018
Zero Pavilion: A Zero Carbon Garden Made in Alibaba / Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.
Zero Pavilion: A Zero Carbon Garden Made in Alibaba / Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd., © Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan

© Ren Jun, He Zhihan

© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan

Text description provided by the architects. A pavilion floating on the water,
with material crystal clear as if nothing was there.

© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan

Tillandsia levitate in the air,
Draw an ancient landscape painting by plant color.

Courtesy of Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.
Courtesy of Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.
Courtesy of Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.
Courtesy of Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.

From “made in CHINA” to “made in ALIBABA”,
Real world and virtual world,
Link to all-embracing cyber field.

© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan

Carbon sequestration of plant grow in merlon,
Flexible PV provide Solar power generation,
As well Recycled goods form Zero Carbon Garden.

© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan

History step his way in nature,
when post industry emerge in future,

How to find non-contemporary like Impossible job
In space-time of our, maybe future is now.

© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
© Ren Jun, He Zhihan
Products:

Glass Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion China
