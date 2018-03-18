Zero Pavilion: A Zero Carbon Garden Made in Alibaba / Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.

-
Architects
LocationBeining Park, tianjin, China
Architect in ChargeRen Jun
Other participantsXiang Yuhui、He Zhihan
Area14.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. A pavilion floating on the water,
with material crystal clear as if nothing was there.
Tillandsia levitate in the air,
Draw an ancient landscape painting by plant color.
From “made in CHINA” to “made in ALIBABA”,
Real world and virtual world,
Link to all-embracing cyber field.
Carbon sequestration of plant grow in merlon,
Flexible PV provide Solar power generation,
As well Recycled goods form Zero Carbon Garden.
History step his way in nature,
when post industry emerge in future,
How to find non-contemporary like Impossible job
In space-time of our, maybe future is now.