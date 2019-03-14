World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Brazil
  5. Solo Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Cookie Stories / Solo Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cookie Stories / Solo Arquitetos

  • 14:00 - 14 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cookie Stories / Solo Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Cookie Stories / Solo Arquitetos, © Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

© Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios + 13

  • Architects

    Solo Arquitetos

  • Location

    Rua Moysés Marcondes, 429 - Juvevê, Curitiba - PR, 80530-320, Brazil

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Architect in Charge

    Gabriel Zem Schneider

  • Team

    Arthur Felipe Brizola, Franco Luiz Faust, Gabriel Zem Schneider, João Gabriel Kuster Cordeiro, Lucas Aguillera e Shinyashiki, Thiago Augustus Prenholato Alves

  • Area

    110.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Cookie Stories' first café project is born along with a new moment for the brand, with the renewal of its identity and the realization of a physical space to serve customers.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The chosen location, is at Moyses Marcondes Street in Curitiba, was in a precarious condition inherited from the former tenant, necessitating a complete renovation of the premises to meet the new use of the space, always with attention to the short term for the commercial work.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The concept of the project was to create a simple and welcoming atmosphere, able to welcome clients of the most varied profiles, inviting everyone to savor the varied menu options. The first intervention was the change in the entrance of the store, previously located next to the double right foot, and now displaced for the simple right foot. This simple change not only created a sectorization between server area and served area, but also create different sensations to the user: when entering the focus is on the counter and its products, however when finding the hall the space expands as an invitation to stay and prose.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The materiality of the design is made with a reduced palette of colors and materials, cool but balanced by the presence of wood in the tactile furniture and the coffee products. Also worthy of mention is the presence of a modulated bookcase at the back of the hall, used to separate the flow from the bathroom and kitchen, located on the mezzanine, and also serving as support for decoration, product display and support. The living spaces of the hall create an informal dynamic, offering three options to the user - low tables, high tables and a grandstand. This creates an atmosphere familiar to the user, something like a large living room where everyone is welcome.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Solo Arquitetos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interior Design Brazil
Cite: "Cookie Stories / Solo Arquitetos" 14 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/874903/cookie-stories-solo-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream