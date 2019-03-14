Cookie Stories / Solo Arquitetos

+ 13

Architects Solo Arquitetos

Location Rua Moysés Marcondes, 429 - Juvevê, Curitiba - PR, 80530-320, Brazil

Category Interior Design

Architect in Charge Gabriel Zem Schneider

Team Arthur Felipe Brizola, Franco Luiz Faust, Gabriel Zem Schneider, João Gabriel Kuster Cordeiro, Lucas Aguillera e Shinyashiki, Thiago Augustus Prenholato Alves

Area 110.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Cookie Stories' first café project is born along with a new moment for the brand, with the renewal of its identity and the realization of a physical space to serve customers.

The chosen location, is at Moyses Marcondes Street in Curitiba, was in a precarious condition inherited from the former tenant, necessitating a complete renovation of the premises to meet the new use of the space, always with attention to the short term for the commercial work.

The concept of the project was to create a simple and welcoming atmosphere, able to welcome clients of the most varied profiles, inviting everyone to savor the varied menu options. The first intervention was the change in the entrance of the store, previously located next to the double right foot, and now displaced for the simple right foot. This simple change not only created a sectorization between server area and served area, but also create different sensations to the user: when entering the focus is on the counter and its products, however when finding the hall the space expands as an invitation to stay and prose.

The materiality of the design is made with a reduced palette of colors and materials, cool but balanced by the presence of wood in the tactile furniture and the coffee products. Also worthy of mention is the presence of a modulated bookcase at the back of the hall, used to separate the flow from the bathroom and kitchen, located on the mezzanine, and also serving as support for decoration, product display and support. The living spaces of the hall create an informal dynamic, offering three options to the user - low tables, high tables and a grandstand. This creates an atmosphere familiar to the user, something like a large living room where everyone is welcome.