Brick Yard 33 1/3 / HC SPACE DESIGN

Save this picture! sunny house. Image © Kang Wei Liang

+ 53

Architects HC SPACE DESIGN

Location taipei, Taiwan

Category Fitness Club

Lead Architect Hsiao Chin Dai

Interior Chien Hwa Huang, Chien Wei Huang

Structure Justing Shih, Mengting Tsai

Landscape Shu Yuan Wu

Area 2959.68 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Kang Wei Liang

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients U-TECH media corporation

Consultants Hsiao Chin Tai

Budget 3,110,300 USD

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! panornamic view. Image © Kang Wei Liang

Preserving the classic tastes of historical period and injecting novel spirits of the new era

As the scene blurs into a swirl and time gradually reverses back to the sweet old days, the song New York, New York by Frank Sinatra faded in to this vintage site of Yangmingshan, Taipei, where many US soldiers shared their memories of the 70’s Cold War Era. Far away from home, these warriors temporarily resided in this place; none of them knew if they could get back home again. This place was their only shelter, physically and mentally.

At the dance floor, a familiar song Imagine by John Lennon began.

The lyrics touched deep into the hearts:

Imagine there’s no country,

It isn't hard to do.

Nothing to kill or die for,

and no religion, too.

Imagine all the people,

Living life in peace.

During the cruel war time, nothing soothes the wounded minds better than this song that longs for world peace, so that everyone could return home for their souls to be healed by the embrace of their lovely families.

Save this picture! dining A. Image © Kang Wei Liang

In the bar, there is laughter throughout the place as if its Christmas coming. Some gathered around the pool table, others were playing pinball, foosball or darts. The jukebox was playing classic Blue Suede Shoes Color while people danced along with the music at the dance floor. On the other side of the corner, people clustered together around the stove wither reading quietly or chatting updated news from their beloved families far away; the turntable was playing Elvis Presley’s most beautiful love song And I Love You So. It was a place filled with warmth and love, a place for people who missed their distant families to meet and chat as a cure to their homesickness.

We fully respect the history of this site, thus we restore the overall structure and exterior carefully to meet its original appearance. We then inserted some rustic and industrial elements into the environment; we re-use many original materials at the site such as timber beams, brick wall and retro tiles to restore the elegance of historical architecture and to unfold the plainness and simplicity of the retro space. Themes such as phonographs are used in restaurants, bars, performing areas and music areas to create diversity to the space.

Save this picture! fireplace dining. Image © Kang Wei Liang

Save this picture! bar and the stage. Image © Kang Wei Liang

We hope that the place could hold together local communities, universities, and groups by offering spaces and stages for rehearsals and performances. We look forward to inspiring cultural connections that sparkles brilliant local experiences.

We expect that everyone who visits the place could feel relaxed in the wonderful space, experience the good old times, and have their unforgettable memories in this new paradise.

Save this picture! rotary ladder. Image © Kang Wei Liang

The space is organised into the following areas: