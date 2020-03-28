World
  Iguana House / OBRA BLANCA

Iguana House / OBRA BLANCA

Iguana House / OBRA BLANCA

© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

  Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses
Alvarado, Mexico
  Constructor: V+B Construcciones
  Structural Engineer: Apolinar Cortez Sanchez
  Site Area: 375 m2
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Iguana can be synthesized in three independent volumes connected by a bridge. The space generated in between is delimited by three lattice facades made out of thin clay bricks arranged in the same way in which a tower of cards is raised, evoking the cornices on walls and balconies used in some of the traditional constructions of the region. 

© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

On the ground floor, the single family house has a public and service program organized within the limits of the three volumes. On the first floor, on the other hand, we find an exclusively private program, distributing one bedroom in each volume. 

© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

The house is supported over a concrete skirting board, a monolithic extension of the foundation that emerges from the earth; like the roots of a tree, reflection of its structural basis.

© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

Light plays an important role when it works in conjunction with the lattice walls. A game of light and shadow runs through the spaces, materializing the passage of time. 

© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
Sections
Sections
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

The naturally exposed materials give the house their color and texture inside and outside. The concrete elements and the exposed beam/vault block ceiling system get balanced by the warm feeling of the clay bricks on walls and floors; the external perimeter of each volume is covered with a flattened made by a mixture of white cement and chucum resin. They are all of easy maintenance and enough presence to dignify the work over time.

Originally published on June 07, 2017

© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
© Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

Project gallery

