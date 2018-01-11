World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Lebanon
  5. 109 Architectes
  6. 2017
  7. BAA6 / 109 Architectes

BAA6 / 109 Architectes

  • 03:00 - 11 January, 2018
BAA6 / 109 Architectes
BAA6 / 109 Architectes, © Ieva Saudargaité
© Ieva Saudargaité

© Ieva Saudargaité © Ieva Saudargaité © Ieva Saudargaité © Ieva Saudargaité + 24

  • Architects

    109 Architectes

  • Location

    Baabda, Lebanon

  • Architect in Charge

    Richard Kassab

  • Design Team

    Richard Azzam, Joy Traboulsi, Samer Bazzy

  • Partners in Charge

    Youssef Mallat

  • Area

    1800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ieva Saudargaité

  • Structural Consultant

    B.E.T. Mattar

  • Mechanical Consultant

    Barbanel & Ibrahim Mounayar

  • Electrical Consultant

    Gilbert Tambourgi
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ieva Saudargaité
© Ieva Saudargaité

Text description provided by the architects. When four brothers with four distinct personalities wanted to construct an upscale residential building in a wooded Beirut suburb, 109 Architectes played on the concept of a harmonious quartet.

© Ieva Saudargaité
© Ieva Saudargaité

Four blocks anchor the project to the plot, a hill blanketed in pine and oak trees. Together, the blocks form four stories that interact with the environment, demonstrating the green approach that saturates the building from design to material.
They preserve the forest while overlooking the city below.

Cross Section
Cross Section

A distinct function is assigned to each box: the sleeping area; the guest room or office; the service area; and the reception area. Three are constructed as solid boxes with stone cladding. With exposure to the elements, the stone will naturally fade into the environment over time. Full-height windows allow of flood of natural light and panoramic views. On each floor, they are positioned to maximize an exclusive vista of trees and topography lines.

© Ieva Saudargaité
© Ieva Saudargaité

In contrast, the reception block materializes as a series of stacked white slabs framing the scenery. It establishes a direct dialog with the surrounding trees, sliced on one side to accommodate an existing trunk, or reaching out to a centuries-old branch.

A book-lined corridor acts as a boulevard connecting the blocks, and a family room is the heart of each house. On each floor it overlooks the front and back of the forest, creating an uninterrupted network of inhabitants, branches, and birds. The layout maximizes cross ventilation, allowing nature’s elements to interact with the building.

© Ieva Saudargaité
© Ieva Saudargaité

Creating an exceptional experience for each brother was essential to the project. The architects considered an individual home’s relationship with the trees to create its distinct character. The ground floor is washed in soft sunlight, set within the tree trunks and beneath the canopy. The first floor hovers among branches, and the second floor floats just above the treetops, giving the illusion that one could reach out and touch them. Perched high above the woodland, the third floor looks out onto the horizon.

© Ieva Saudargaité
© Ieva Saudargaité
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Residential Lebanon
Cite: "BAA6 / 109 Architectes" 11 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/871401/baa6-109-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

