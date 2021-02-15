Submit a Project Advertise
Cut Out, House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten

© Gustav Willeit

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Soprabolzano, Italy
  • Architects In Charge:Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf, Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf
  • Collaborator:Valerio Nelli , Valerio Nelli
  • Client:Holzner family, Holzner family
  • City:Soprabolzano
  • Country:Italy
© Gustav Willeit
Text description provided by the architects. House H, located in Oberbozen, is an intimate refuge, a place to live surrounded by landscape. Placed close to the angle of the existing holzner park hotel building, it represents the final point of the compound. The concept is that of introducing connection elements to allow the dialogue between existing and new. Starting from a linear volume, working by subtracting: by alternating intimate balconies with dug loggias, the attention moves away from the historic Renon train tracks.

© Gustav Willeit
Ground Floor Plan
First Floor plan
The house assumes an introverted personality, not only because of its shape but also because of its materials. The facades feature a solid earth colored cement structure. Every opening seems to have been carved out from the original volume of the house by digging and pushing the solid mass. Through these voids a new relation with nature is established, providing the user with unexpected framings of the landscape, different in size, proportions and depth.

© Gustav Willeit
On the roof of the house a private garden covered with a pergola seems to dissolve with the compound structure. Thick masonry walls have been covered in a hand-applied stucco containing locally-sourced materials. Interior pavements in terrazzo and natural oak elements recall traditional renon hotels.

© Gustav Willeit
Originally published on May 18, 2017. 

Project gallery

bergmeisterwolf architekten
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "Cut Out, House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 15 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/870944/cut-out-house-h-bergmeisterwolf-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

“减法”住宅 / bergmeisterwolf architekten

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

