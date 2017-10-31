World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Books
  3. Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration

Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration

  • 08:10 - 31 October, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration
Save this picture!
Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration, front and back cover
front and back cover

In this book, stories portray the production of our built environment, guided by three characters: Giraffes, Telegraphs, and Hero of Alexandria. Having developed its long neck to reach the leaves of high trees, the giraffe represents the vernacular approach to architecture, in which construction follows forces of nature. The telegraph, in contrast, embodies the modernist paradigm, in which technology reigns supreme and forces nature to adapt. Inspired by Hero of Alexandria, we subscribe to a third paradigm – using technology to optimize nature and, inversely, nature to assimilate technology.

The book is a collection of 13 architecture and urban research projects told as stories. Because stories, to borrow the words of Michel de Certeau, carry out the labor that transforms geometrical, abstract space into a lived space, and because a project should offer the interpretational openness of fiction. Complemented by photos, drawings, and diagrams the narratives guide you through contested contexts as diverse as Dubai, Burgos, Beijing, Los Angeles and the area between Halle and Leipzig, revealing otherwise invisible forces contemporary urban design may utilize. The design concepts appear as tools ready to engage our contemporary urban environment, free of today’s ecological and technological fundamentalism and in favor of experimentation, pleasure, and play.

With more than 150 drawings, illustrations and photographs and with contributions by Theo Deutinger, Rodney LaTourelle, Sabine Müller, Caroline O’Donnell, Andreas Quednau, Deane Simpson and including a poster showing a selection of the beautiful playful pneumatic inventions of Hero of Alexandria, Greek mathematician and engineer born in 10 AD. Graphic design of book and poster Katja Gretzinger.

Introduction:
Giraffes, Telegraphs, and Hero of Alexandria

Beijing:
Close to Sanlitun Street
Room 405
Art Now Hotel

Dubai:
Plot No. 53
Xeritown

Caracas:
Autopista Francisco Fajardo
Bulevard de Sabana Grande
La Vega
City Boids - Molecular Urbanism

Burgos:
Ronda Sur
Dots and Loops

Halle/Leipzig:
Nova Eventis
Schkreutz City Maps, 1st Edition

Brazzaville, Kinshasa:
Avenue Kasa-Vubu/ Rond Point Poto-Poto
Call Me Here!

Dubai:
Jumeirah
Ex-Palm

Hamburg:
Sandtorhafen/ Oberhafen
New Horizons

Casablanca:
Ouled Ahmed
Rainmaker

Los Angeles:
Eastern Sierra, Great Basin
Aqueduct Tales

Stuttgart:
Solitude
Bath

Western Europe:
Somewhere Cool
Cozy Chair

Oslo:
Grorud
Cumulus

Essays:
Niche-Tactics, Caroline O'Donnell
Tribe of Wire, Theo Deutinger
Inhabited Infrastructure, Deane Simpson
A Narrative Approach, Rodney LaTourelle

Appendix:
Projekt Index

  • Title

    Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration

  • Author

    Sabine Müller, Andreas Quednau, SMAQ, Theo Deutinger, Caroline O'Donnell, Rodney LaTourelle, Deane Simpson

  • Publisher

    Ruby Press

  • Publication year

    2016

  • Binding

    Softcover

  • Language

    english

Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration
Buy now

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Architecture Books Buildings Criticism Drafting & Presentation History Individual Architects & Firms Sustainability & Green Design Urban & Land Use Planning
Cite: "Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration" 31 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/869648/giraffes-telegraphs-and-hero-of-alexandria-urban-design-by-narration/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »