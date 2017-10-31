Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration

In this book, stories portray the production of our built environment, guided by three characters: Giraffes, Telegraphs, and Hero of Alexandria. Having developed its long neck to reach the leaves of high trees, the giraffe represents the vernacular approach to architecture, in which construction follows forces of nature. The telegraph, in contrast, embodies the modernist paradigm, in which technology reigns supreme and forces nature to adapt. Inspired by Hero of Alexandria, we subscribe to a third paradigm – using technology to optimize nature and, inversely, nature to assimilate technology.
The book is a collection of 13 architecture and urban research projects told as stories. Because stories, to borrow the words of Michel de Certeau, carry out the labor that transforms geometrical, abstract space into a lived space, and because a project should offer the interpretational openness of fiction. Complemented by photos, drawings, and diagrams the narratives guide you through contested contexts as diverse as Dubai, Burgos, Beijing, Los Angeles and the area between Halle and Leipzig, revealing otherwise invisible forces contemporary urban design may utilize. The design concepts appear as tools ready to engage our contemporary urban environment, free of today’s ecological and technological fundamentalism and in favor of experimentation, pleasure, and play.
With more than 150 drawings, illustrations and photographs and with contributions by Theo Deutinger, Rodney LaTourelle, Sabine Müller, Caroline O’Donnell, Andreas Quednau, Deane Simpson and including a poster showing a selection of the beautiful playful pneumatic inventions of Hero of Alexandria, Greek mathematician and engineer born in 10 AD. Graphic design of book and poster Katja Gretzinger.
Introduction:
Giraffes, Telegraphs, and Hero of Alexandria
Beijing:
Close to Sanlitun Street
Room 405
Art Now Hotel
Dubai:
Plot No. 53
Xeritown
Caracas:
Autopista Francisco Fajardo
Bulevard de Sabana Grande
La Vega
City Boids - Molecular Urbanism
Burgos:
Ronda Sur
Dots and Loops
Halle/Leipzig:
Nova Eventis
Schkreutz City Maps, 1st Edition
Brazzaville, Kinshasa:
Avenue Kasa-Vubu/ Rond Point Poto-Poto
Call Me Here!
Dubai:
Jumeirah
Ex-Palm
Hamburg:
Sandtorhafen/ Oberhafen
New Horizons
Casablanca:
Ouled Ahmed
Rainmaker
Los Angeles:
Eastern Sierra, Great Basin
Aqueduct Tales
Stuttgart:
Solitude
Bath
Western Europe:
Somewhere Cool
Cozy Chair
Oslo:
Grorud
Cumulus
Essays:
Niche-Tactics, Caroline O'Donnell
Tribe of Wire, Theo Deutinger
Inhabited Infrastructure, Deane Simpson
A Narrative Approach, Rodney LaTourelle
Appendix:
Projekt Index
TitleGiraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration
AuthorSabine Müller, Andreas Quednau, SMAQ, Theo Deutinger, Caroline O'Donnell, Rodney LaTourelle, Deane Simpson
PublisherRuby Press
Publication year2016
BindingSoftcover
Languageenglish