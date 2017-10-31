Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration

In this book, stories portray the production of our built environment, guided by three characters: Giraffes, Telegraphs, and Hero of Alexandria. Having developed its long neck to reach the leaves of high trees, the giraffe represents the vernacular approach to architecture, in which construction follows forces of nature. The telegraph, in contrast, embodies the modernist paradigm, in which technology reigns supreme and forces nature to adapt. Inspired by Hero of Alexandria, we subscribe to a third paradigm – using technology to optimize nature and, inversely, nature to assimilate technology.

The book is a collection of 13 architecture and urban research projects told as stories. Because stories, to borrow the words of Michel de Certeau, carry out the labor that transforms geometrical, abstract space into a lived space, and because a project should offer the interpretational openness of fiction. Complemented by photos, drawings, and diagrams the narratives guide you through contested contexts as diverse as Dubai, Burgos, Beijing, Los Angeles and the area between Halle and Leipzig, revealing otherwise invisible forces contemporary urban design may utilize. The design concepts appear as tools ready to engage our contemporary urban environment, free of today’s ecological and technological fundamentalism and in favor of experimentation, pleasure, and play.

With more than 150 drawings, illustrations and photographs and with contributions by Theo Deutinger, Rodney LaTourelle, Sabine Müller, Caroline O’Donnell, Andreas Quednau, Deane Simpson and including a poster showing a selection of the beautiful playful pneumatic inventions of Hero of Alexandria, Greek mathematician and engineer born in 10 AD. Graphic design of book and poster Katja Gretzinger.

Introduction:

Giraffes, Telegraphs, and Hero of Alexandria

Beijing:

Close to Sanlitun Street

Room 405

Art Now Hotel

Dubai:

Plot No. 53

Xeritown

Caracas:

Autopista Francisco Fajardo

Bulevard de Sabana Grande

La Vega

City Boids - Molecular Urbanism

Burgos:

Ronda Sur

Dots and Loops

Halle/Leipzig:

Nova Eventis

Schkreutz City Maps, 1st Edition

Brazzaville, Kinshasa:

Avenue Kasa-Vubu/ Rond Point Poto-Poto

Call Me Here!

Dubai:

Jumeirah

Ex-Palm

Hamburg:

Sandtorhafen/ Oberhafen

New Horizons

Casablanca:

Ouled Ahmed

Rainmaker

Los Angeles:

Eastern Sierra, Great Basin

Aqueduct Tales

Stuttgart:

Solitude

Bath

Western Europe:

Somewhere Cool

Cozy Chair

Oslo:

Grorud

Cumulus

Essays:

Niche-Tactics, Caroline O'Donnell

Tribe of Wire, Theo Deutinger

Inhabited Infrastructure, Deane Simpson

A Narrative Approach, Rodney LaTourelle

Appendix:

Projekt Index

Title Giraffes, Telegraphs And Hero Of Alexandria - Urban Design By Narration

Author Sabine Müller, Andreas Quednau, SMAQ, Theo Deutinger, Caroline O'Donnell, Rodney LaTourelle, Deane Simpson

Publisher Ruby Press

Publication year 2016

Binding Softcover

Language english