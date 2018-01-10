World
Premier Flat / Cité Arquitetura

  • 17:00 - 10 January, 2018
Premier Flat / Cité Arquitetura
© Alessandro Giraldi
© Alessandro Giraldi

  • Architects

    Cité Arquitetura

  • Localization

    Queimados, RJ, Brazil

  • Main Architect

    Celso Rayol

  • Authors

    Celso Rayol, Fernando Costa

  • Area

    9086.31 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Alessandro Giraldi

  • Team

    Daniel Osório, Beatriz Oliveira, Luiz Felippe Calçado, Thiago Marques, Beatriz Aguiar, Zander Vasques, Felipe Andrade, Thiago Pessoa

  • Project Manager

    Leticia Burkardt, Lúcia Andrezo

  • Landscape

    Harumi e Zayas Paisagismo

  • Interiors

    Jaime Morais

  • Structure

    Vertiko

  • Installations

    OF Caran

  • Fire Control

    Kitfire

  • Air conditioning

    Ar Frio

  • Renders

    Vertex 3D

  • Client

    Zoneng Engenharia
© Alessandro Giraldi
© Alessandro Giraldi

Text description provided by the architects. Important industrial hub located in a strategic setting and future Intermodal Railway Center of Rio de Janeiro, Queimados is a rapidly developing city. Like many untapped areas of the Metropolitan Region, it now has a demand for larger and better-quality enterprises. The arrival of a hotel development of the size of Premier Flat is fundamental to anchor the growth that the city is experiencing. 

Site Plan
Site Plan

After going through some hotel typologies and required morphological elements – services and common areas in the lower part of the building and rooms located within the tower, on the upper floors – the strategy was to avoid fragmentation of these two volumes, taking into consideration the challenge of creating a unique image for the whole complex.

© Alessandro Giraldi
© Alessandro Giraldi

The final project houses a lobby, restaurant, SPA and Business Center in the lower level and 156 rooms in total, combining the elements through a unique materials’ choice. The scale of compositional elements, such as frames, vertical profiles and marquees, is also fundamental for achieving the desired effect. The proposed solution determines a new scale for the windows of the rooms, creating vertical groups with three stories high each and establishing, in this way, the direct dialogue with the brise-soleils of the lower windows.

Section
Section
© Alessandro Giraldi
© Alessandro Giraldi

Premier Flat arrives in Queimados as a visual landmark in the landscape and also as a new building standard for the area, acting as a starting point for future endeavors aimed at qualifying the city.

© Alessandro Giraldi
© Alessandro Giraldi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
