Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Atlas House / MONADNOCK

Atlas House / MONADNOCK

Save this project
Atlas House / MONADNOCK

© Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert + 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
  • Architects In Charge:Job Floris, Sandor Naus
  • Structural Engineer:Bolwerk Weekers
  • Main Contractor:Woonveste Bouw BV
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The Atlas House is situated on the edge of the city of Eindhoven, opposite a historic rural estate. The compact square building manifests itself as a tower. It is rotated 45 degrees relative to the street and is detached from the boundaries of the plot. All windows are grouped around the corners and at times allow for diagonal views through the volume. Internally, the rotation provides striking vistas along the edges of the forest. The depth of the façade openings reveals that the size and colour of the bricks is the same both inside and outside. These define the character of the raw and restrained interior. The external facades offer no clues about the playful offsets of the internal spaces. The interior reveals a collection of rooms of various heights and floor levels, each giving their respective window openings specific characteristics.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

On this modest plot size, a spacious residence had to be combined with the clients wish for a garden. Therefore, the footprint of the house is minimized within the given building height, resulting in a vertically organized program. Due to the proximity of the houses in the neighbourhood, the amount of privacy in the garden is limited. Hence, the tower-like structure offers a roof terrace with maximum privacy where one can dwell between the treetops.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The Atlas House is built with large types of red bricks, both inside and outside. For the facades, a striking brushed form of pointing is used, creating a strong graphical pattern. Across the volume, the facades contain decorations that refer to the Dutch Neo-Renaissance tradition of enriching ordinary brickwork with plaster, suggesting architectural elements like keystones and tympans. The upper part of the building is finished with a light-colored layer of cement, distinguishing the classical plinth from the more lightweight top. The slightly lifted corners of the roof further emphasize this theme, bringing Atlas to mind, the Greek mythological figure that carries the sky on his shoulders for eternity.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Originally published on April 03, 2017. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MONADNOCK
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Atlas House / MONADNOCK" 28 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/868209/atlas-house-monadnock> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Stijn Bollaert

荷兰埃因霍温Atlas公寓设计/ MONADNOCK

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream