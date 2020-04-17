World
Terada House / Mizuno architecture design association

Terada House / Mizuno architecture design association

© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Fujieda, Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Yoshiyasu Mizuno
  • Structures: Masayuki Takada / RGB structure
  • Construction Management: Abe Komuten
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos

Text description provided by the architects. Terada House is an annex built on a vacant lot next to the existing house. It is a new home for the client and his family (his wife and two children). Due to the limited buildable area, the building was designed within a 7.28m x 7.28m plan based on the standard module of wood structure. 

© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos
Section
Section
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos

The roof ridge lines were designed to align with diagonal lines of the square plan. We chose this configuration because it enabled us to study various configurations and the level of comfort in the interior space and simultaneously figure out the most effective dimensions of exterior walls considering the surrounding environment by parametrically adjusting heights of four top points of the cuboid. 

Diagram
Diagram

Our idea was to determine a volume that does not overwhelm the existing house or surroundings, as well as providing an interior space that is comfortable, open, and secure at the same time.

© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos

By seeking a good balance between the effort to reduce the volume of architecture in consideration for the surrounding environment and the desire to increase the interior space, we aimed to create architecture with the high spatial density.

© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos
© Yoshiharu Hama / Studio melos

Originally published on March 20, 2017

Built Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
