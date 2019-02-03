World
  Espace Mont-Blanc / D.A architectes

Espace Mont-Blanc / D.A architectes

  • 05:00 - 3 February, 2019
Espace Mont-Blanc / D.A architectes
Espace Mont-Blanc / D.A architectes, © Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer
© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer

© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer

© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer
© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer

Text description provided by the architects. The volumetry is the exact expression of the program, two volumes, one for the servant spaces and one for the served space.

© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer
© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer

The lobby is here designed as a reception and exhibition area, transitional passage leading to the multipurpose room with 200 seats divided into two spaces of 50 and 150 seats.

© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer
© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer
© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer

The wooden pillars orient and structure the space, framing the view of the park on which the project opens.

© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer
© Pedro Duque Estrada Meyer

Project location

D.A architectes
Concrete

