House ML+M+R / Filippo Caprioglio - Caprioglio Architects

Architect In Charge : Filippo Caprioglio

Collaborator : Giorgia Massenz

City : Province of Pordenone

Country : Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The project House ML + M + R in Pordenone, in the north east of Italy, involves the expansion and recomposition of all four facades without altering the current outline of the previous building except for the south elevation, where the facade is conceived an extrusion through a bow window façade on three levels.

The project is the result of the completed changed idea of internal distribution; the reorganization and reconstruction of residential units while maintaining its type, reassembling through a formal and compositional cleaning the substantive aspect of the building.

This operation of the façades redistribution and internal partition lets reorganize spaces that best suit the needs and functionality of contemporary daily living.

The desire of the client of a sustainable building and which would guarantee the high level of living comfort parameters, have oriented design choices towards the technology of wooden prefabrication so as to ensure that the quality parameters, conjugated to different plant technological applications, leading to the consequent saving energy at the highest level, plus the advantages of a lightweight structure that does not involve burden on foundations.