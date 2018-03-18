World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Czech Republic
  5. SPORADICAL
  6. 2016
  Therapeutic Community Sananim / SPORADICAL

Therapeutic Community Sananim / SPORADICAL

  • 05:00 - 18 March, 2018
Therapeutic Community Sananim / SPORADICAL
Therapeutic Community Sananim / SPORADICAL, © Jan Kuděj
© Jan Kuděj

© Jan Kuděj © Jan Kuděj © Jan Kuděj © Jan Kuděj + 33

  • Architects

    SPORADICAL

  • Location

    398 11 Heřmaň, Czech Republic

  • Architect in Charge

    Aleš Kubalík, Josef Kocián, Jakub Našinec, Veronika Sávová

  • Area

    990.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jan Kuděj
© Jan Kuděj
© Jan Kuděj

Text description provided by the architects. SANANIM is one of the largest non-governmental organizations in the Czech Republic that provides services in the area of prevention, treatment and re-socialization of non-alcoholic drug addictions. Therapeutic community is a facility for long-term, in-house treatment and social rehabilitation of approximately 20 clients. The treatment consists of four phases that differ in the level of requirements, responsibility, and competences. The treatment includes group therapy, individual counselling, work therapy, endurance and sport programs, and leisure activities.

© Jan Kuděj
© Jan Kuděj

The Farmstead

The farmstead dates from the 18th Century and it is located near the Blanice River in the South Bohemian Region. In 1995 and 2005 the building was extended and remodelled, unfortunately in an awkward way. The historic context, structures and materials were inconsiderately damaged. We focused on introducing efficient layouts and detailed design of the new volumes because NGO budget was limited and the overall technical condition of existing buildings wasn’t bad.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Section
Section

The Design

Our strategy was to make the latest intervention clearly recognizable, but in function, detailing and materials, we wanted the old and new to remain linked. New volumes are wooden structure with light glass walls and spruce formwork or dark plywood cladding. We proposed local terracotta tiles for all floor finishes. 

© Jan Kuděj
© Jan Kuděj

Some of the rooms have special importance to the Community. Community room – room where the group therapy takes place – is the only space that protrudes out of the farmstead circumference. The meaning of it is that the therapy is a special occasion. All troubles and memories are blown away to the orchard via sliding glass walls. The symbol of a circle is formed of simple lights on the ceiling or arrangement of chairs.

© Jan Kuděj
© Jan Kuděj

Glass corridor inserted into the courtyard is a vivid place where clients meat and talk. It connects the courtyard to all spaces of the community. The Club is a spacious common room built inside the barn. It is the spot where clients and therapists meet informally. The clients alone prepare the food and cook. Daily meal is an important ritual. Dining room is set in the oldest corner of the farm, where the remains of old stone walls are visible. A small stone portal was restored to highlight the entrance to this room. 

© Jan Kuděj
© Jan Kuděj

