All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Rowland+Broughton Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Game On / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Game On / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

  • 09:00 - 28 July, 2018
Game On / Rowland+Broughton Architecture
Game On / Rowland+Broughton Architecture, © Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

© Brent Moss Photography

  • Contractor, Schlumberger Construction

    David Littlefield

  • Structural Engineer, KL&A Structural Engineers

    Brett McElvain

  • MEP Engineer, BG Building Works

    Dan Koelliker
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

“Game On” is a LEED Certified Gold ground-up home resulting from a historic landmark lot split in which the neighboring historic home from the 1890s was originally on one large lot. The historic home was picked up and placed on a new foundation creating a vacant lot for “Game On.” The design was required to be approved by Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission and needed to stand on its own while being contextual with the historic resource. The purity and execution of the detailing further distinguishes “Game On,” bringing a greater clarity to the traditional gable form.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Inspired by the residential vernacular of Aspen’s historic West End neighborhood, this home brings a sense of clarity and elegance to a traditionally ornate Victorian home. With the clients’ personal and professional lifestyle in mind, the design is intended to accommodate a large number of guests for entertaining, yet provides a sense of intimacy for private relaxation. The open plan connects the indoor and outdoor spaces with seamless lift and slide pocket doors. Interiors feature custom built-in, floating furnishings and custom fixtures.

© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

Pure in form and with modern articulation, the home is modern and efficient with no unused space. A simple gable roof, patterned siding and traditional front porch are an ode to Aspen’s Victorian past. A small bridge over a stream in the front entry path accents the minimal landscaping. LEED Gold certification includes: 

© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

+ Innovation & Design Process – The contractor and team followed the Durability Planning requirements for LEED (includes indoor moisture control, heat loss, pest control and landscaping)

+ Linkages – The infill nature of this project, in the developed West End neighborhood of Aspen, earned points for Location and Linkages.  This applies to proximity to public transportation and local businesses, resources and open space. 

+ Sustainable Sites – Erosion controls and construction management practices were used to keep the construction activity on-site and limit the water quality issues. 

+ Landscape Plan – The landscape and civil plans retain the site runoff and utilize drought-tolerant plants to reduce water usage while providing a conscious and beautiful landscape design.  Turf is limited to the Right of Way, a City of Aspen requirement.  

© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

+ Water – The plumbing fixtures and irrigation system are high efficiency, limiting the water demand. 

+Storm Water Mitigation – A lifestyle highlight, the bocce ball court filters all storm water through a civil engineer designed system which accepts all the surface runoff as a permanent storm water control while being a central gathering spot joining the main house and the garage/ADU. The court was designed to accept all the surface runoff as a permanent storm water control. 

© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

+ Energy & Atmosphere – Mechanical system is super-efficient.  Radiant in-slab heating in the basement and forced air on main and upper levels.  Solar panels are mounted to the garage.  

+ Designing with a minimal material palette with sustainably harvested and recycled materials allowed for material efficiency thus less construction waste.

Cite: "Game On / Rowland+Broughton Architecture" 28 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/802516/game-on-rowland-plus-broughton-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

