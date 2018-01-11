World
San Isidro Residence / Valls Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 11 January, 2018
San Isidro Residence / Valls Arquitectos
San Isidro Residence / Valls Arquitectos, © Leonardo Izaguirre
© Leonardo Izaguirre

© Leonardo Izaguirre © Leonardo Izaguirre © Leonardo Izaguirre © Leonardo Izaguirre + 19

  • Architects

    Valls Arquitectos

  • Location

    Guatemala City, Guatemala

  • Author Architect

    Pedro Valls

  • Engineers

    Sigfrido Arrivillaga

  • Hydrosanitary Design

    Gustavo Ortiz

  • Interior design

    Juan Carlos Riso

  • Landscape

    Carmen Pokorny

  • Area

    996.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Izaguirre
© Leonardo Izaguirre
© Leonardo Izaguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The residence, located in Guatemala City, overlooks San Isidro’s golf field. It has a contemporary and innovative design intended to be modern and timeless at the same time. Surrounded by vegetation in a peaceful and natural environment, we took advantage of its scenery and integrated the gardens and the natural views to be part of the interior spaces; which resulted in a blending between the interior and the exterior space.

Diagram
Diagram

Due to the strong slope of the site, the spaces are arranged in three different floor plans, creating an entrance to the underground garage, while leaving the main spaces in the higher point of the site to take advantage of the surrounding views. In the first floor plan there are the service spaces, the public and private spaces. These spaces are interconnected by two perpendicular corridors as the main axes of the design, which arrange and divide the spaces in four: two public and two private spaces.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Leonardo Izaguirre
© Leonardo Izaguirre
Section
Section
© Leonardo Izaguirre
© Leonardo Izaguirre

The final form is a result of the interlace of extended concrete planes, which combined with regional wood and stones cladding from Guatemala, create contrast between the materials and enhancement between the volumes. The extensive use of tempered glass as a transparent element aids to the better integration of the interior with the exterior.

© Leonardo Izaguirre
© Leonardo Izaguirre

The interior spaces, finished with natural textures, invites to relaxation and creates a cozy and serene atmosphere. Furthermore, the four natural elements of fire, water, air and earth are integrated to the entire design in the form of chimneys, water mirrors, natural ventilation in all the spaces and the use of local natural materials.

© Leonardo Izaguirre
© Leonardo Izaguirre
