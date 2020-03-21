Bracketed Space House / Matt Fajkus Architecture

+ 30

Design Team: Matt Fajkus, AIA; David Birt; Travis Cook; Jayson Kabala

Project Manager: Travis Cook, Jayson Kabala

General Contractor: Brodie Builders

Interior Designer: Joel Mozersky Design

Landscape Designer: Open Envelope Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Incorporating the site’s dynamic landscape into the daily life of its residents, the Bracketed Space House is designed as a meaningfully-framed procession through the property with nuanced natural lighting throughout. A continuous and jogging retaining wall from outside to inside embeds the structure below natural grade at the front with flush transitions at its rear facade. All indoor spaces open up to a courtyard which terraces down to the tree canopy, creating a readily visible and occupiable transitional space between man-made and nature.

The courtyard scheme is simplified by the common and private wings - connected by a glass dining “bridge." This transparent volume also visually connects the front yard to the courtyard, clearing for the prospect view, while maintaining a subdued street presence. The staircase acts as a vertical “knuckle,” mediating shifting wing angles while contrasting the predominant horizontality of the house.

Originally published on November 08, 2016