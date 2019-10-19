World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Slovakia
  5. Paulini Hovorka Architekti
  6. 2015
  7. Gumex Slovakia Headquarters / Paulini Hovorka Architekti

Gumex Slovakia Headquarters / Paulini Hovorka Architekti

Save this project
Gumex Slovakia Headquarters / Paulini Hovorka Architekti

© Branislav Hovorka © Branislav Hovorka © Branislav Hovorka © Branislav Hovorka + 25

  • Curated by Julio Effa
Institutional Buildings  · 
Nitra, Slovakia

  • Architect in Charge

    Branislav Hovorka, Martin Paulíny

  • Other Participants

    Pavol Hubinský, structural engineer
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Branislav Hovorka
© Branislav Hovorka

Text description provided by the architects. Premeditation, transparency and marketing as the basis of corporate identity are the starting point for new modern central office building of company Gumex Slovakia.

Save this picture!
© Branislav Hovorka
© Branislav Hovorka

“Openness and transparency towards their clients “ as a strategy of corporate policy, the starting requirement for new central office building of company Gumex Slovakia. The site is located in the triangle, formed by crossing of two roads - R1 expressway and Cabajská road. The advantage of the building site is its position in terms of marketing. The strategy of the company is reflected in the design itself.  Therefore, the new building  is designed to be visible from the surrounding roads and reflects the operation of the area and the fire distance from the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
© Branislav Hovorka
© Branislav Hovorka

New building is situated by its longitudinal side parallel to the speed way R1. An administrative and sales part are located close to the Cabajska street. The big glass wall opens the view to the sales part. Consequently, the big space in the middle of the building will be visible from the both sides of the building and will be shining during the night trough the glass walls.

The entrance hall is the first point of contact with clients and the building. It consist of entrance vestibule, first contact office, tree small offices, the necessary hygiene facilities and spaces designed for waiting of customers. Hall has two floors, where the second floor is created through the gallery. In the direct optical contact with a sales hall is designed tire service. Customers thus have the ability to track service performance in their vehicles. The entranceway to the pits of tire service is integrated in line with the entry into a sales hall and warehouse. Tire service has a height of two floors a sales hall. Hallway leading around it interconnects the sales hall with a tire repair shop and warehouse, which is the last part of the building. Above the corridor is located a facility of the tire service and part of the corridor also serves as a packing space of the online shop. Structurally, the entire construction is a steel frame construction. The individual parts of the building will receive a unifying cloak-based silver metallic sandwich panels with vertical raster.

Product Description:

Very important part of our object in this project is big glass facade oriented direction to the highway … http://www.jansen.com/en/

Save this picture!
© Branislav Hovorka
© Branislav Hovorka

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Nitra, Slovakia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Paulini Hovorka Architekti
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Slovakia
Cite: "Gumex Slovakia Headquarters / Paulini Hovorka Architekti" 19 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/798754/gumex-slovakia-headquarters-paulini-hovorka-architekti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream