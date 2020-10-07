Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. House Between Party Walls / Josep Ferrando

House Between Party Walls / Josep Ferrando

Save this project
House Between Party Walls / Josep Ferrando
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula+ 33

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses, House Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Josep Ferrando
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adrià Goula
  • Client:Miriam y Eduard
  • Builder:ROOM S.L.
  • Technical Architect:Toledo-Villarreal
  • Structural Engineer:Josep Nel.lo
  • Collaborators:Marta Arias, Carol Castilla, Jordi Pérez, Félix Platero, Goun Park, TaeGweon Kim, Adrià Orriols, Clara Vidal, Borja Rodríguez
  • Budget:300.000 €
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic center of Sant Cugat del Valles, a house between party walls becomes a city project and a way of life.

A piece that fits complex urban conditions: Monastery surroundings, Cultural Heritage, the main facade and the roof to preserve, 5 meters width and topographical unevenness that leaves the plot in between two streets in different heights.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Inside the existing space, a concrete block house is inserted. It party walls increase their thickness to serve as a filter and server space, generating storage space  in one side and "promenade" space in the other.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

These thicknesses creates interior facade walls in the longitudinal direction that increase the spatial feeling in the transverse direction of the house.

Inside the concrete house the wooden plans adapt to the topography and the gaps of the existing facades.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The offset is used to generate visual cross and flood with light all plants to the basement through the vacuum of the upper bounds.

The house program is fragmentated avoiding the continuity of the horizontal plane of the floor as Adolf Loos’s "Raumplan".

Save this picture!
Model
Model

The sequence of houses within the house goes from more urban materials to domestic materials, constructing an empty space that lets light in and configures visual spaces all together. The inner emptiness becomes the square or public space of the house. That space where all eyes are crossed and relationships are built through railings furniture-turn to it.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Originally published on October 27, 2016. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Josep Ferrando
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSpain
Cite: "House Between Party Walls / Josep Ferrando" [Casa entre Medianeras Sant Cugat / Josep Ferrando] 07 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/798157/house-between-party-walls-josep-ferrando> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Adrià Goula

界墙之间的住宅 / Josep Ferrando

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream