M25 / AOCR

Architects AOCR

Location Mýtna, 811 07 Bratislava, Slovakia

Lead Architects Pavol Senecký, Michal Vršanský, Juraj Senecký

Area 540.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho

Text description provided by the architects. During the process of reconstruction and extension of the residential building Mýtna 25, originally built as three storeyed object with unused attic space, it’s volume was heightened by additional three floors, including the attic. Two upper storeys are supressed from the Mýtna street in order to create a terrace space. Despite of the plane of the facade from the street maintain it’s previous, unchanged shape from the pedestrian point of the view.

Vertical sunshading system of the newly constructed floors which creates regular pattern redefine the original roof plane as a new, pure architectural element respecting the original architecture of the building, which was reconstructed with conservative approach.

Design solution is based on the contrast of the previous, historical form and the newly built volume, with the strict definition of the dividing line represented by the horizontal of the main cornice from the view of Mýtna street and from the backyard view by the vertical created by the elevator shaft and extended console of the added levels.