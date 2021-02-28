Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. House in Laax / Valerio Olgiati

House in Laax / Valerio Olgiati

Save this project
House in Laax / Valerio Olgiati

Courtesy of Archive OlgiatiCourtesy of Archive OlgiatiCourtesy of Archive OlgiatiCourtesy of Archive Olgiati+ 13

  • Curated by Julio Effa
Houses
Laax, Switzerland
  • Architects: Valerio Olgiati
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  582
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Construction Supervisor:Franz Bärtsch, Chur
  • Structural Engineer:Patrick Gartmann, Ferrari Gartmann AG, Chur
  • Project Manager:Sebastian Carella
  • City:Laax
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Text description provided by the architects. The single-family house rises from a 10-20m wide and 90m long lot in Laax, Switzerland. Local building legislation only permitted the construction of volumes aboveground at opposite ends of the property. One end of the area is situated in the “village zone”, while an “agricultural zone” surrounds the other end. Two completely opposite worlds form the context of this house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

At the historical village limit of the parcel is the so called “city house”. A clear and simple facade underlines the public space lying in front of the house with the volume and rooms orientated towards the village. Located here are the children's bedrooms and the guest rooms. Towards the agricultural zone, at the other end of the plot, rises the so-called “country house”, a lower lying solid volume that opens towards the landscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

The two ends are connected by an underground hall, where the daily life of the family takes place. Two top lights provide natural lighting to the space. All the main rooms in the house are niches and with their gables they transform into caves. Each space is interconnected with a 90m long corridor that forms the spine of the entire building. 

Save this picture!
Basement Plan
Basement Plan
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Site Section
Site Section

Exterior and interior walls are all in white in-situ concrete. On the outside, attached tilting windows preserve the clarity and legibility of the two exterior volumes and lived-in niches.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Outer appearance and inner experience of the house form a contradiction that only mentally can be reconstructed as a unity. The house has an unexpected “grandezza” and homogeneity that is in stark contrast to the compartmentalisation and heterogeneity of the surrounding village.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Valerio Olgiati
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "House in Laax / Valerio Olgiati" 28 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/796039/house-in-laax-valerio-olgiati> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

瑞士莱克斯之家 / Valerio Olgiati

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream