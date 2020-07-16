Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Blank House / HAO Design

Blank House / HAO Design

Save this project
Blank House / HAO Design

© Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese + 31

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Refurbishment, Houses Interiors
Pingtung, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Interior Designers: HAO Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. HAO Design strives to achieve an optimal balance between space and lighting, which is why we chose to employ design methods that address the various limitations of the building. First, the partition walls of the mezzanine were removed, so that the 1.5-story floor height became the visual divide of the entire interior space. The upper floor was transformed into an open library, so that light that is introduced by taking away the partitions can stream into the ground-level living room. The large window framing the dining area affords maximum lighting, while the rescaled and leveled window ledge naturally evolved into seating for the dining table.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Plan 1
Plan 1
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Plan 2
Plan 2
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

The team’s second challenge was the staircase. The original stairway, which occupied the entrance of the house, was relocated to the back where the kitchen used to be. Translucent materials were utilized to replace the roofing above the kitchen so that light can penetrate and guide the direction of the stairway. This also acts as a transition between the open space of the ground floor and the privacy of the second floor. Upstairs, the light connects the master bedroom to the open bathroom. Window designs identical to the first floor accentuate the natural flow of both light and air. Even though the house is divided into several rooms, the deep sense of connectedness between the various spaces and their different functions created by the well-placed stairway enables household dwellers to move freely around the entire structure. Elevations and depressions in the flooring not only create convenient tables and seating but also differentiate between rooms with varying functions and elements. When light illuminates the interior of the house, shadows accentuate flow of movement, creating a space in which dwellers seated at various heights across the floor may engage in intimate, animated communication.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Originally published on July 19th, 2016. 

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
HAO Design
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Blank House / HAO Design" 16 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/791641/blank-hao-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hey! Cheese

「留白」--老巷弄间的一点留白 / HAO Design

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream