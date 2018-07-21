BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos

+ 26

Architects Estudio JI Arquitectos

Location Clot de Mingot, 03590 Altea, Alicante, Spain

Architects in Charge Jorge Frías, Irene Zurdo

Area 79.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photography Mariela Apollonio

Promoter Private

Text description provided by the architects. A house facing the Mediterranean and the River Algar ...

The idea is to create a diaphanous but convertible space where moments dedicated to private and public can be regularly available to its owner.

This requires an only centerpiece storage structure that organizes public and private space. The other parts that serve the house (kitchen, toilets, etc ...) are "assembled" with the main piece to complete a "mechanism volumes" through which it circulates and whose relationship to each other configures the living spaces (1 bedroom suite, a multifunctional space, living room ...)

A system of hidden wood panels deployed and collected to set different levels of privacy: a continuous and fluid space when the panels are open, or space compartmentalized in different rooms when closed.

The transition from "public" to "private" is done through thresholds that compress space. Through them it is where white and bright parts become intimate spaces built in oak. These thresholds, in certain stress points, are broken up into wooden slats that frame the visual sought. It is especially important threshold of space that frames the landscape outside, which extends to the ground as an exhibitor and storage.

A subtle vertical lines carved in wood accompanies the entire house giving her rhythm and texture.