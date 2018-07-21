World
  BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos

BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos

  01:00 - 21 July, 2018
BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. A house facing the Mediterranean and the River Algar ... 

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Diagram
Diagram

The idea is to create a diaphanous but convertible space where moments dedicated to private and  public can be regularly available to its owner.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

This requires an only centerpiece storage structure that organizes public and private space. The other parts that serve the house (kitchen, toilets, etc ...) are "assembled" with the main piece to complete a "mechanism volumes" through which it circulates and whose relationship to each other configures the living spaces (1 bedroom suite, a multifunctional space, living room ...) 

Diagram
Diagram

A system of hidden wood panels deployed and collected to set different levels of privacy: a continuous and fluid space when the panels are open, or space compartmentalized in different rooms when closed.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The transition from "public" to "private" is done through thresholds that compress space. Through them it is where white and bright parts become intimate spaces built in oak. These thresholds, in certain stress points, are broken up into wooden slats that frame the visual sought. It is especially important threshold of space that frames the landscape outside, which extends to the ground as an exhibitor and storage.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

A subtle vertical lines carved in wood accompanies the entire house giving her rhythm and texture.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

About this office
Estudio Ji Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
"BHMM House / Estudio JI Arquitectos" [Casa BHMM / Estudio Ji Arquitectos] 21 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

