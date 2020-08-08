Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. House in Gateira / Camarim Arquitectos

Houses
Portugal
  • Architect In Charge:Camarim
  • Design Team:Vasco Correia, Patrícia Sousa
  • Collaborators:Tiago Garrido, Jonas Grinevicius, Christoph Schwander
  • Site Area:2143 m2
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. Gateira is a hamlet placed on a beautiful hill planted with vineyards, pines and olive trees with splendid views over the southern tip of Serra da Estrela, the highest point in mainland Portugal.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The clients - a British couple - wanted a second home to give them space, open air and silence, in contrast to their life in London. The first question: how to design on such a dramatic landscape, with an unusual balance between nature, agriculture and traditional architecture? Our strategy was to interfere as little as possible: one enters the house in the upper part of the plot, through a wall that evokes the region’s traditional slate buildings, and descends onto the house’s core – a social space split in 2 levels. From this space, the house’s volume breaks and extends along the topography in a subtle yet effective separation between social and intimate i.e. every space sits on a different level and has direct access to the outside. We may say that instead of a house in the landscape we thought of a house from the landscape, as though building a walk in the countryside.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Model
Model
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Beyond the romantic notion of a well-grounded house, extensive contact with the ground gives enormous energy benefits: we use the earth’s endless thermal mass to balance air thermal amplitudes throughout the day and seasons. The patio between the living room and the master bedroom is also a passive thermal device: it creates a thermal differential between the swimming pool and the patio, which generates an ascending air flow across the house for cooling in spring and summer, and it allows intensive insulation of the most innermost point in the house in autumn and winter.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Section 02
Section 02
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Cite: "House in Gateira / Camarim Arquitectos" 08 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.
