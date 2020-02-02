Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo

+ 19

Design Team: José Manuel Carvalho Araújo, Joel Moniz, Leandro Silva, Ana Vilar, André Torres, Mafalda Santiago, Sandra Ferreira

Landscape: João Bicho e Joana Carneiro, Arquitectos Paisagistas, Lda

Structures: Metaloviana - Metalúrgica de Viana, S.A

Electrical: LAM, Lda

Energic Certification: GASAIR

Accoustics: VAGAENG

Contractor: PEDRALBET

Text description provided by the architects. Gerês house is located on a steep slope in the Caniçada Valley where there was a small house and a stream. The existing building was located in an upper level of the land eventually liable to small landslides, which determined its demolition and the relocation of the new construction.

The new construction relates with the land in a very spontaneous way, taking advantage of its steep slope, of the small stream and of the privileged view over the landscape. The access to the house is made from the upper level, ensuring a full view over the lot and over the building that fits on the ground like a rock. However, it’s inside the house where the visual range allows us to (re)discover the land below, characterized by the irregular stream’s route that results in a small lake at the lower level.

The building consists of two elements, a large wood volume that rests on a concrete base, which extends over the land and on the water line. The use of these two materials extends inside the house, which does not seek a conventional program, but rather large, functional and multipurpose spaces, where pleasure and work are mixed.

The social space of the house assumes special relevance, materialized in a large central living room which extends to the outside through a large terrace. The kitchen and services are arranged on the same floor of the living room and the most intimate program comes at a second level, relating with the first one in the form of a mezzanine.

Originally published on January 22, 2016.