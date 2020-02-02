World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo

Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo

Save this project
Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo
Save this picture!
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo © Hugo Carvalho Araújo © Hugo Carvalho Araújo © Hugo Carvalho Araújo + 19

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Houses
Vieira do Minho, Portugal
  • Design Team: José Manuel Carvalho Araújo, Joel Moniz, Leandro Silva, Ana Vilar, André Torres, Mafalda Santiago, Sandra Ferreira
  • Landscape: João Bicho e Joana Carneiro, Arquitectos Paisagistas, Lda
  • Structures: Metaloviana - Metalúrgica de Viana, S.A
  • Electrical: LAM, Lda
  • Energic Certification: GASAIR
  • Accoustics: VAGAENG
  • Contractor: PEDRALBET
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. Gerês house is located on a steep slope in the Caniçada Valley where there was a small house and a stream. The existing building was located in an upper level of the land eventually liable to small landslides, which determined its demolition and the relocation of the new construction. 

Save this picture!
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

The new construction relates with the land in a very spontaneous way, taking advantage of its steep slope, of the small stream and of the privileged view over the landscape. The access to the house is made from the upper level, ensuring a full view over the lot and over the building that fits on the ground like a rock. However, it’s inside the house where the visual range allows us to (re)discover the land below, characterized by the irregular stream’s route that results in a small lake at the lower level.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

The building consists of two elements, a large wood volume that rests on a concrete base, which extends over the land and on the water line. The use of these two materials extends inside the house, which does not seek a conventional program, but rather large, functional and multipurpose spaces, where pleasure and work are mixed.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

The social space of the house assumes special relevance, materialized in a large central living room which extends to the outside through a large terrace. The kitchen and services are arranged on the same floor of the living room and the most intimate program comes at a second level, relating with the first one in the form of a mezzanine.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

Originally published on January 22, 2016. 

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Carvalho Araújo
Office

Products

Wood Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo" 02 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/780681/geres-house-carvalho-araujo-arquitectura-e-design/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

与大地融合在一起的住宅 / Carvalho Araújo

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream